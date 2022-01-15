State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top 2023 targets in Ohio
With Wisconsin's 2022 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2023 class.
Today, we continue with Ohio, a critical state for the Badgers over the last 15-plus years.
RELATED: STATE BY STATE: ILLINOIS | STATE BY STATE: INDIANA | STATE BY STATE: MISSOURI |
Primary recruiter(s) in the state: Joe Rudolph (no longer on staff)
Number of Ohio athletes on the current roster (including the 2022 class): 7
Number of known offers extended in Ohio in 2023 class: 3
Hotspot(s): Bishop Hoban, Ironton, Springfield
Notable past recruits from Ohio: Jason Chapman, Bill Nagy, Pat Muldoon, Jeff Duckworth, Chris Borland, Austin Traylor, Darius Hillary, Jesse Hayes, Rob Wheelwright, Michael Deiter, Danny Davis, Chase Wolf, Isaiah Mullens, Rodas Johnson, Jack Pugh, Markus Allen and Darryl Peterson, among others.
TOP FIVE (REALISTIC) PRIORITIES IN OHIO
