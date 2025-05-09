AJ Blazek targets 2027 lineman with wrestling background Kyler Kuhn

Wisconsin isn't exactly early to the party in 2027 offensive lineman Kyler Khun's recruitment.

The Kansas City, Missouri native boasts 13 offers, including Penn State, Oklahoma and Nebraska. Still, the Badgers should have a fighting chance, as Kuhn stressed he's still in the exploratory phase of his recruitment.

“For me right now, I don’t want to sound cocky but it’s a game of addition. I’m just trying to explore new places and keep my mind open," he told BadgerBlitz.com. "But I know soon, it’s gonna have to turn into a game of subtraction and I’m gonna have to start narrowing it down. But right now, I’m pretty open to everything.”