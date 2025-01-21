State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top '26 recruiting targets in Florida

With Wisconsin's 2025 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2026 class.

Today, we continue with Florida, a critical state for the Badgers over the last 25-plus years.

RELATED: STATE BY STATE: ILLINOIS | STATE BY STATE: OHIO | STATE BY STATE: MICHIGAN | STATE BY STATE: TEXAS | STATE BY STATE: INDIANA | STATE BY STATE: INDIANA |