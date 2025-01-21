State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top '26 recruiting targets in Florida

With Wisconsin's 2025 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2026 class.
Today, we continue with Florida, a critical state for the Badgers over the last 25-plus years.
RELATED: STATE BY STATE: ILLINOIS | STATE BY STATE: OHIO | STATE BY STATE: MICHIGAN | STATE BY STATE: TEXAS | STATE BY STATE: INDIANA | STATE BY STATE: INDIANA |
Number of Florida athletes on the current roster (including the 2025 portal and high school class): 7
Number of known offers extended in Florida in 2026 class: 37
Hotspot: American Heritage High School (Plantation), St. Thomas Aquinas
Notable past recruits from Florida: David Gilbert, Sojourn Shelton, Aaron Henry, Dezmen Southward, James White, D'Cota Dixon, Faion Hicks, Rachad Wildgoose, Semar Melvin, Ricardo Hallman, Jonas Duclona, Xavier Lucas, Carter Smith and Nicolas Clayton, among others.