State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top recruiting targets in Michigan

With Wisconsin's 2025 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2026 class.
Today, we continue with Michigan, a state where the Badgers have an established recruiting presence.
Number of Michigan athletes on the current roster (including the 2025 high school and portal class class): 4
Number of known offers extended in Michigan in 2026 class: 10
Hotspot(s): East Kentwood, West Bloomfield, Roseville
Notable past recruits from Michigan: Allen Langford, Aubrey Pleasant, Quincy Landingham, Jacob Pedersen, Zac Matthias, David Moorman, Scott Nelson, Reggie Pearson, Michael Furtney, Jaylan Franklin, Taj Mustpaha, A.J. Abbott, Logan Brown, Jordan Turner, Tommy McIntosh, Aidan Vaughan, Amare Snowden and Cam Clark, among others.