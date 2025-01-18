State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top Class of 2026 targets in Texas

With Wisconsin's 2025 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2026 class.

The trip from Texas to Wisconsin this fall was well worth it for Jake Johnson. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive tackle from Prospect High School earned an offer from the Badgers during his visit for UW's night contest against Penn State.

"My weekend started by flying into Chicago, then we picked up our rental car and began the drive to Madison," Johnson told BadgerBlitz.com. "The drive up was very scenic - at first you would drive through some city then you would break through to the country and it was nothing but fields, farms and ponds.

"The drive overall was beautiful. As we approached Madison and started to come back to the city area, we started seeing the college town and it was beautiful. The old rustic feeling of the shops and houses was amazing, so we kept driving around to tour the town and visit some shops. My overall experience in Madison was amazing."

Johnson will return to Madison later this month for a junior-day visit.