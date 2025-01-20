State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top 2026 targets in Pennsylvania

With Wisconsin's 2025 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2026 class.
We continue with Pennsylvania, a state Luke Fickell had success in during his first full recruiting cycle with the Badgers.
Number of Pennsylvania athletes on the current roster (including the 2025 high school and portal class): 6
Number of known offers extended in Pennsylvania in 2026 class: 18
Hotspot(s): Institute Charter School, St. Joseph's, St. Peter's
Notable past recruits from Pennsylvania: Bryan Savage, Mike Caputo, Alex Hornibrook, Hayden Rucci, Preston Zachman, Nolan Rucci, Ryan Cory, Kevin Heywood and Omillio Agard, among others.