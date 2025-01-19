Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jan 19, 2025
State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top '26 recruiting targets in Indiana
circle avatar
Jon McNamara  •  BadgerBlitz
Editor
Twitter
@McNamaraRivals

With Wisconsin's 2025 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2026 class.

Today, we continue with Indiana, where the Badgers have had some recent recruiting success.

RELATED: STATE BY STATE: ILLINOIS | STATE BY STATE: OHIO | STATE BY STATE: MICHIGAN | STATE BY STATE: TEXAS |

Number of athletes on the current roster from Indiana (including the 2025 high school and portal class): 2

Number of known offers extended in Indiana (2026 class): 4

Hotspot(s): Carmel, Avon

Notable past recruits from Indiana: Dustin Sherer, Jake Meador, Noah Burks, Isaac Guerendo, Joe Tippmann, Nizyi Davis and Eugene Hilton Jr.

TOP FIVE (REALISTIC) PRIORITIES IN INDIANA 

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In