State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top '26 recruiting targets in Indiana

With Wisconsin's 2025 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2026 class.
Today, we continue with Indiana, where the Badgers have had some recent recruiting success.
Number of athletes on the current roster from Indiana (including the 2025 high school and portal class): 2
Number of known offers extended in Indiana (2026 class): 4
Hotspot(s): Carmel, Avon
Notable past recruits from Indiana: Dustin Sherer, Jake Meador, Noah Burks, Isaac Guerendo, Joe Tippmann, Nizyi Davis and Eugene Hilton Jr.