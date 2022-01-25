 Who are Wisconsin's 2023 top recruiting targets in Texas?
State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top 2023 targets in Texas

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With Wisconsin's 2022 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2023 class.

Today, we continue with Texas, a state Wisconsin has recently been more active in.

RELATED: STATE BY STATE: ILLINOIS | STATE BY STATE: INDIANA | STATE BY STATE: MISSOURI | STATE BY STATE: OHIO | STATE BY STATE: MINNESOTA | STATE BY STATE: FLORIDA | STATE BY STATE: MICHIGAN | STATE BY STATE: IOWA |

Three-star athlete Kaleb Black is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2023 class.
Primary recruiter(s) in the state: Alvis Whitted, Gary Brown

Number of Texas athletes on the current roster (including the 2022 class): 2

Number of known offers extended in Texas in 2023 class: 9

Hotspot: DeSoto High School

Notable past recruits from Texas: Michael Turner, Jay Valai, Devin Smith, Shelton Johnson, Marcus Cromartie, Chris Orr, Caesar Williams, Travian Blaylock and Avyonne Jones, among others.

TOP FIVE (REALISTIC) PRIORITIES IN TEXAS

{{ article.author_name }}