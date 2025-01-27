Published Jan 27, 2025
Wisconsin Badgers climb to No. 17 in Associated Press Poll
Jon McNamara  •  BadgerBlitz
Wisconsin, which split with UCLA and Nebraska last week, rose to No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday.

The Badgers (16-4, 6-3) travel to Maryland (Tuesday) and Northwestern (Saturday) this week in Big Ten play.

UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Michigan State (No. 7), Purdue (10), Oregon (No. 16) and Illinois (18)

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL
Rank Team Record

1

Auburn

18-1

2

Duke

17-2

3

Iowa State

17-2

4

Alabama

17-3

5

Florida

18-2

6

Houston

16-3

7

Michigan State

17-2

8

Tennessee

17-3

9

Marquette

17-3

10

Purdue

16-5

11

Kansas

14-5

12

Kentucky

14-5

13

Texas A&M

15-5

14

Mississippi State

16-4

15

St. John's

17-3

16

Oregon

16-4

17

Wisconsin

16-4

18

Illinois

14-6

19

Memphis

16-4

20

Missouri

16-4

21

Louisville

15-5

22

Texas Tech

15-4

23

Ole Miss

15-5

24

Vanderbilt

16-4

25

UConn

14-6

Others receiving votes: Michigan 129, Maryland 116, Utah St. 99, Clemson 92, Arizona 47, Saint Mary's 45, Gonzaga 34, Texas 22, Creighton 12, Baylor 8, New Mexico 4, VCU 4, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma 2, Bradley 1, UCLA 1.

