Wisconsin Badgers climb to No. 17 in Associated Press Poll

Wisconsin, which split with UCLA and Nebraska last week, rose to No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday.

The Badgers (16-4, 6-3) travel to Maryland (Tuesday) and Northwestern (Saturday) this week in Big Ten play.

UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Michigan State (No. 7), Purdue (10), Oregon (No. 16) and Illinois (18)