Wisconsin Badgers climb to No. 17 in Associated Press Poll

Wisconsin, which split with UCLA and Nebraska last week, rose to No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday.
The Badgers (16-4, 6-3) travel to Maryland (Tuesday) and Northwestern (Saturday) this week in Big Ten play.
UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Michigan State (No. 7), Purdue (10), Oregon (No. 16) and Illinois (18)
Others receiving votes: Michigan 129, Maryland 116, Utah St. 99, Clemson 92, Arizona 47, Saint Mary's 45, Gonzaga 34, Texas 22, Creighton 12, Baylor 8, New Mexico 4, VCU 4, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma 2, Bradley 1, UCLA 1.
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @_Perko_, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_
*Like us on Facebook