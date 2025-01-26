Wisconsin shows well during Jackson Samuels Ford's first visit with Badgers

Matt Mitchell, who visited Jackson Samuels Ford at his home and school in Pennsylvania earlier this month, laid the groundwork for Wisconsin in his recruitment.

"We love Coach Mitchell," Samuels Ford told BadgerBlitz.com. "He was the first and only coach to ever come down and step inside our home and take a home visit with us. So that was super cool. Not only did he do that, but he also came to school the same day just to catch up. He's a great person. He's honest and he's pretty straightforward. He doesn't really sugarcoat anything and I think he's unique.

"Through this process we've talked to a lot of coaches and we've heard from a lot of people, and you kind of start to hear the same things and the same principles are being preached. But I think Coach Mitch just has a unique way of recruiting and giving information out. I think that goes for the whole staff at Wisconsin and I think that's something that's intriguing as a university and as a football program. It draws you in and I just love the way they do things over there."