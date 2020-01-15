State by State: A look at the Badgers' top targets in Wisconsin
With all but one member of Wisconsin's 2020 recruiting class now signed, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot-spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2021 class.
Today, we conclude with Wisconsin, the lifeblood of the Badgers' program.
Primary recruiter(s) in the state: Chris Haering
Number of athletes on the current roster from Wisconsin: 50
Number of known offers extended in Wisconsin in 2021 class: 5
Hotspot: Kimberly High School
In-state players who got away from the Badgers: Mike Hardy, Will Hagerup, Trae Waynes, Levon Myers, R.J. Shelton, A.J. Natter, Craig Evans, Gaelin Elmore, Robert Windsor, Vince Hughes, Ben Bredeson, Tristian Pipp and Nathan Stanley.
Top 10 priorities in Wisconsin
The first in-state prospect Wisconsin offered in the 2021 class, Hunter Wohler recently committed to UW over offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame and Ohio State. The four-star safety is a two-time all-state selection and was named the 2019 WFCA defensive player of the year.
"I actually called coach (Paul) Chryst on Thursday," Wohler told BadgerBlitz.com. "I kept it pretty low-key because I wanted to tell my family first. But he was super excited and he can't wait to get to work.
"His message was that it's time to win a championship and do something Wisconsin hasn't done before. I fully believe in that statement."
Wohler, a Rivals250 prospect, helped Muskego win a second straight Division 1 state title this past fall. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was the lead contact in his recruitment.
"He's (Leonhard) one of the big reasons for my commitment," Wohler said. "He knows the position in and out and how to coach guys based on their talent and skill. I just want to learn from the best and I think Coach Leonhard is one of the best. I can't wait to get to work with him."
With his strong family connections to the University of Wisconsin, the question surrounding JP Benzschawel's recruitment was more "when" than "if" in relation to the Badgers' football program.
That answer came in February when the sophomore offensive tackle from Grafton (WI) High School committed to UW. In doing so, he became pledge No. 1 for head coach Paul Chryst in the 2021 class.
"Coach Chryst and Coach (Chris) Haering reached out to me about two weeks ago and said they wanted to come by because they were going to be in the area and making a few stops," Grafton coach Jim Norris told BadgerBlitz.com. "I believe one of the stops was to Waukesha North to see the receiver (Chimere Dike) they have there. Obviously with both brothers playing at Wisconsin, the coaches knew who JP was and knew the potential that he had. Really with that first visit, they wanted to see what kind of person JP was and how he handled himself in the hallway, stuff like that.
"And then this past week, Coach Haering and Coach (Joe) Rudolph were trying to get down here but we had that crazy weather. They made it here on Friday and I let JP know that they wanted to offer. He just asked if this was serious and if I was being real with him. So he obviously accepted and committed on the spot, and it was just great to see how happy he was in that moment. It was a great moment for the family and just awesome for JP to get that early nod from Wisconsin."
Benzschawel is a familiar name around Camp Randall Stadium. Older brothers Beau (former offensive guard) and Luke (junior tight end) are part of the legacy, as is JP's father, Scott, and uncle, Eric, who both played for Wisconsin in the 1980s.
