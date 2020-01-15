With all but one member of Wisconsin's 2020 recruiting class now signed, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot-spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2021 class. Today, we conclude with Wisconsin, the lifeblood of the Badgers' program. OHIO | ILLINOIS | MICHIGAN | FLORIDA | MINNESOTA | CALIFORNIA | INDIANA |

Wisconsin commit Hunter Wohler, a junior safety from Muskego High School (Jon McNamara/BadgerBlitz.com)

Top 10 priorities in Wisconsin

The first in-state prospect Wisconsin offered in the 2021 class, Hunter Wohler recently committed to UW over offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame and Ohio State. The four-star safety is a two-time all-state selection and was named the 2019 WFCA defensive player of the year.

"I actually called coach (Paul) Chryst on Thursday," Wohler told BadgerBlitz.com. "I kept it pretty low-key because I wanted to tell my family first. But he was super excited and he can't wait to get to work. "His message was that it's time to win a championship and do something Wisconsin hasn't done before. I fully believe in that statement." Wohler, a Rivals250 prospect, helped Muskego win a second straight Division 1 state title this past fall. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was the lead contact in his recruitment. "He's (Leonhard) one of the big reasons for my commitment," Wohler said. "He knows the position in and out and how to coach guys based on their talent and skill. I just want to learn from the best and I think Coach Leonhard is one of the best. I can't wait to get to work with him."