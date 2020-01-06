State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top targets in Ohio
With all but one member of Wisconsin''s 2020 recruiting class now signed, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot-spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2021 class.
Today, we start with Ohio, a critical state for the Badgers over the last 15-plus years.
Primary recruiter(s) in the state: Joe Rudolph
Number of Ohio athletes on the current roster (including the 2020 class): 7
Number of known offers extended in Ohio in 2018 class: 7
Hotspot: Bishop Hoban
Notable past recruits from Ohio: Jason Chapman, Bill Nagy, Pat Muldoon, Jeff Duckworth, Chris Borland, Austin Traylor, Darius Hillary, Jesse Hayes, Rob Wheelwright, Michael Deiter, Danny Davis, Chase Wolf, Isaiah Mullens and Rodas Johnson, among others
Top five (realistic) priorities in Ohio
