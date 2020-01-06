News More News
State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top targets in Ohio

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With all but one member of Wisconsin''s 2020 recruiting class now signed, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot-spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2021 class.

Today, we start with Ohio, a critical state for the Badgers over the last 15-plus years.

Darryl Peterson
Darryl Peterson (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Primary recruiter(s) in the state: Joe Rudolph

Number of Ohio athletes on the current roster (including the 2020 class): 7

Number of known offers extended in Ohio in 2018 class: 7

Hotspot: Bishop Hoban

Notable past recruits from Ohio: Jason Chapman, Bill Nagy, Pat Muldoon, Jeff Duckworth, Chris Borland, Austin Traylor, Darius Hillary, Jesse Hayes, Rob Wheelwright, Michael Deiter, Danny Davis, Chase Wolf, Isaiah Mullens and Rodas Johnson, among others

Top five (realistic) priorities in Ohio

