News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-10 18:19:05 -0600') }} football Edit

State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top targets in Minnesota

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With all but one member of Wisconsin''s 2020 recruiting class now signed, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot-spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2021 class.

Today, we continue with Minnesota, a bordering state once dubbed "in-state recruiting" for the Badgers.

OHIO | ILLINOIS | MICHIGAN | FLORIDA |

Primary recruiter(s) in the state: Bob Bostad

Number of Minnesota athletes on the current roster (including the 2020 class): 2

Number of known offers extended in Minnesota in 2021 class: 1

Hotspot: Eden Prairie, Cretin-Derham

Notable past recruits from Minnesota: John Stocco, Brendan Kelly, David Gilreath, Beau Allen, Blake Sorenson, Keelon Brookins, Tyler Marz, Ryan Connelly, Kaden Johnson and Aaron Witt, among others.

Riley Mahlman
Riley Mahlman (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Top five (realistic) priorities in Minnesota

Wisconsin was the first school to offer Riley Mahlman during an unofficial visit in the fall of 2018. Roughly one year later, the three-star prospect committed to UW over offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern and Ohio State, among others.

"It's so special because they can only take so many guys each year," Mahlman told BadgerBlitz.com in late September after his commitment. "The guys that they bring in and then send out to the NFL are top-notch guys, so it's just great to be a part of that tradition.

"They have told me that they want to take three offensive linemen in this class, so it was great to get my spot. Some people may say that it's too early, but I've been recruited pretty heavily for a while and I've looked at all my options. Wisconsin was a clear choice and I'm excited for my future there. I'm focused on one school and I can't wait to be a Badger."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}