With all but one member of Wisconsin''s 2020 recruiting class now signed, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot-spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2021 class.

Wisconsin was the first school to offer Riley Mahlman during an unofficial visit in the fall of 2018. Roughly one year later, the three-star prospect committed to UW over offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern and Ohio State, among others.

"It's so special because they can only take so many guys each year," Mahlman told BadgerBlitz.com in late September after his commitment. "The guys that they bring in and then send out to the NFL are top-notch guys, so it's just great to be a part of that tradition.

"They have told me that they want to take three offensive linemen in this class, so it was great to get my spot. Some people may say that it's too early, but I've been recruited pretty heavily for a while and I've looked at all my options. Wisconsin was a clear choice and I'm excited for my future there. I'm focused on one school and I can't wait to be a Badger."