State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top targets in Minnesota
With all but one member of Wisconsin''s 2020 recruiting class now signed, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot-spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2021 class.
Today, we continue with Minnesota, a bordering state once dubbed "in-state recruiting" for the Badgers.
Primary recruiter(s) in the state: Bob Bostad
Number of Minnesota athletes on the current roster (including the 2020 class): 2
Number of known offers extended in Minnesota in 2021 class: 1
Hotspot: Eden Prairie, Cretin-Derham
Notable past recruits from Minnesota: John Stocco, Brendan Kelly, David Gilreath, Beau Allen, Blake Sorenson, Keelon Brookins, Tyler Marz, Ryan Connelly, Kaden Johnson and Aaron Witt, among others.
Top five (realistic) priorities in Minnesota
Wisconsin was the first school to offer Riley Mahlman during an unofficial visit in the fall of 2018. Roughly one year later, the three-star prospect committed to UW over offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern and Ohio State, among others.
"It's so special because they can only take so many guys each year," Mahlman told BadgerBlitz.com in late September after his commitment. "The guys that they bring in and then send out to the NFL are top-notch guys, so it's just great to be a part of that tradition.
"They have told me that they want to take three offensive linemen in this class, so it was great to get my spot. Some people may say that it's too early, but I've been recruited pretty heavily for a while and I've looked at all my options. Wisconsin was a clear choice and I'm excited for my future there. I'm focused on one school and I can't wait to be a Badger."
