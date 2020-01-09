State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top targets in Florida
With all but one member of Wisconsin''s 2020 recruiting class now signed, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot-spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2021 class.
Today, we continue with Florida, a critical state for the Badgers over the last 20-plus years.
Primary recruiter(s) in the state: Jim Leonhard
Number of Florida athletes on the current roster (including the 2020 class): 4
Number of known offers extended in Florida in 2021 class: 5
Hotspot: American Heritage High School (Plantation)
Notable past recruits from Florida: David Gilbert, Sojourn Shelton, Aaron Henry, Dezmen Southward, James White, D'Cota Dixon, Faion Hicks, Rachad Wildgoose, and Semar Melvin, among others.
Top five (realistic) priorities in Florida
