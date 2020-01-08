News More News
State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top targets in Michigan

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With all but one member of Wisconsin''s 2020 recruiting class now signed, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot-spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2021 class.

Today, we continue with Michigan, a state where the Badgers have quickly established their recruiting presence.

Primary recruiter(s) in the state: Bob Bostad

Number of Michigan athletes on the current roster (including the 2020 class): 9

Number of known offers extended in Michigan in 2021 class: 5

Hotspot(s): East Kentwood, West Bloomfield

Notable past recruits from Michigan: Allen Langford, Aubrey Pleasant, Quincy Landingham, Jacob Pedersen, Zac Matthias, David Moorman, Scott Nelson, Reggie Pearson, Michael Furtney, Jaylan Franklin, Taj Mustpaha, A.J. Abbott, Logan Brown and Jordan Turner, among others.

Rocco Spindler
Rocco Spindler (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Top five (realistic) priorities in Michigan

