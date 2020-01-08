State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top targets in Michigan
With all but one member of Wisconsin''s 2020 recruiting class now signed, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot-spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2021 class.
Today, we continue with Michigan, a state where the Badgers have quickly established their recruiting presence.
Primary recruiter(s) in the state: Bob Bostad
Number of Michigan athletes on the current roster (including the 2020 class): 9
Number of known offers extended in Michigan in 2021 class: 5
Hotspot(s): East Kentwood, West Bloomfield
Notable past recruits from Michigan: Allen Langford, Aubrey Pleasant, Quincy Landingham, Jacob Pedersen, Zac Matthias, David Moorman, Scott Nelson, Reggie Pearson, Michael Furtney, Jaylan Franklin, Taj Mustpaha, A.J. Abbott, Logan Brown and Jordan Turner, among others.
Top five (realistic) priorities in Michigan
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news