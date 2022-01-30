State by State: A look at the Badgers' top recruiting targets in Wisconsin
With Wisconsin's 2022 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2023 class.
Today, we conclude with Wisconsin, the lifeblood of the Badgers' program.
Primary recruiter(s) in the state: Chris Haering
Number of athletes on the 2022 roster from Wisconsin: 48
Number of known offers extended in Wisconsin in 2023 class: 0
Hotspot: Kimberly High School, Arrowhead High School
Past in-state players who got away from the Badgers: Mike Hardy, Will Hagerup, Trae Waynes, Levon Myers, R.J. Shelton, A.J. Natter, Craig Evans, Gaelin Elmore, Robert Windsor, Vince Hughes, Ben Bredeson, Tristian Pipp, Nathan Stanley, Jerry Cross, Billy Schrauth, Carson Hinzman
TOP 10 PRIORITIES IN WISCONSIN
At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Brent Hoppe, an all-state prospect from Beloit Turner, fits what the Badgers are looking for on the edge. Central Michigan has already offered Hoppe, who racked up an eye-popping 42 tackles for loss as junior.
Atop the in-state list at quarterback is likely Kettle Moraine's Chase Spellman, who visited Wisconsin a handful of times this past fall. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound prospect had surgery to fix a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder this offseason. With that, schools will likely need to see him throw in person this summer before offers start to come in. As a junior, Spellman threw for 2,240 yards and 30 touchdowns.
