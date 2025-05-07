Wisconsin adds transfer portal wide receiver Dekel Crowdus

That number will grow to nine this summer with the addition of Dekel Crowdus , a transfer portal wide out who played this past season at Hawaii.

Wisconsin closed spring camp last month with eight scholarship receivers on the roster.

Crowdus, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound senior, will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Badgers. Kansas, Arkansas and West Virginia, among others, were also involved in his recruitment this spring in the portal.

A member of the 2021 recruiting class, Crowdus signed with Kentucky coming out of high school. After three seasons with the Wildcats, Crowdus had 16 catches for 402 receiving yards (25.2 per catch) and four touchdowns this past season at Hawaii.

There was quite a bit of roster turnover this winter at receiver. Key contributors Will Pauling and C.J. Williams landed at Notre Dame and Stanford, respectively. Mark Hamper was brought in to curb those loses, but he lasted just a few days into spring camp and is now on Cal's roster. Walk-on Grady O'Neill followed Phil Longo to Sam Houston State, while Quincy Burroughs remains in the portal. Alex Moeller was not listed on the spring roster.

Crowdus is expected to compete for time with projected starters Vinny Anthony and Jayden Ballard, as well as top slot option Trech Kehahuna this fall for first-year position coach Jordan Reid.

Wisconsin has now signed five players during the spring portal window: quarterback Hunter Simmons, offensive lineman Davis Heinzen, long snapper Nick Levy and tight end Lance Mason, in addition to Crowdus.