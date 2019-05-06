Wisconsin's 15 spring practices are in the books, which means it's time to take a look back at what we learned at each position group during the Badger's 2019 spring camp and see what we learned across the UW depth chart.

The Badgers are going to miss D'Cota Dixon's on-field and off-field leadership in 2019, but it's fair to say that the Badgers should feel a little more comfortable about their depth at safety at the end of spring camp. Sophomore Scott Nelson and senior Eric Burrell manned the defensive backfield for the Badgers throughout all of spring camp, and the pair looked like a duo that will be more than capable of keeping plays in front of them - and making some big plays of their own when they get a chance.

What's more: redshirt freshman safety Reggie Pearson looks ready to contribute wherever the Badgers put him on the field in 2019. Injury issues held Pearson off the field last year, but he did make a start against Michigan for UW when their backfield was all sorts of banged up. Pearson is a big hitter who is not afraid to lower the boom, and he will make an impact on special teams or in the defensive two-deep this fall if he can stay healthy and continue to grow for UW.