Spring Wrap-Up: Defensive Backs
Wisconsin's 15 spring practices are in the books, which means it's time to take a look back at what we learned at each position group during the Badger's 2019 spring camp and see what we learned across the UW depth chart.
Miss a position group? Catch up below.
What We Learned
The Badgers are going to miss D'Cota Dixon's on-field and off-field leadership in 2019, but it's fair to say that the Badgers should feel a little more comfortable about their depth at safety at the end of spring camp. Sophomore Scott Nelson and senior Eric Burrell manned the defensive backfield for the Badgers throughout all of spring camp, and the pair looked like a duo that will be more than capable of keeping plays in front of them - and making some big plays of their own when they get a chance.
What's more: redshirt freshman safety Reggie Pearson looks ready to contribute wherever the Badgers put him on the field in 2019. Injury issues held Pearson off the field last year, but he did make a start against Michigan for UW when their backfield was all sorts of banged up. Pearson is a big hitter who is not afraid to lower the boom, and he will make an impact on special teams or in the defensive two-deep this fall if he can stay healthy and continue to grow for UW.
What's Left?
The Badgers are bringing all of their significant contributors back at cornerback this year, but the position group as a whole still feels very fluid when it comes to sorting out a depth chart. Faion Hicks, Caesar Williams, and Madison Cone seem like the front-runners to grab the biggest roles - but I don't think you will find anyone who is ready to write off the rest of the group at this point. Deron Harrell, Donte Burton, and Rachad Wildgoose all got on the field for the Badgers at cornerback last year, and they all got a turn working with the first team at times during spring camp this year. This position battle might not really get sorted out until the end of fall camp, unless one or two cornerbacks can grab a starting job and really start to own it. It's a talented group, but what sets the starters apart from the backups at this point?
Projected Fall Camp Depth Chart
|Depth
|Player
|Fall Eligibility
|
CB
|
Caesar Williams OR
|
Sophomore
|
|
Rashad Wildgoose
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
|
Donte Burton
|
Redshirt freshman
|
CB
|
Faion Hicks OR
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Deron Harrell
|
Redshirt junior
|
Madison Cone
|
Junior
|Depth
|Player
|Fall Eligibility
|
SS
|
Eric Burrell
|
Redshirt junior
|
|
Collin Wilder
|
Redshirt junior
|
FS
|
Scott Nelson
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Reggie Pearson
|
Redshirt freshman
___________________________________________________
