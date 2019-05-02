Wisconsin's 15 spring practices are in the books, which means it's time to take a look back at what we learned at each position group during the Badger's 2019 spring camp and see what we learned across the UW depth chart.

The biggest thing that stood out during spring camp this year is that the Badgers might be a little lacking in depth at tight end in 2018. That probably should have been a little more obvious after senior-to-be Kyle Penniston elected to transfer during the offseason and Zander Neuville graduated out of the program. But when both Jake Ferguson and Luke Benzschawel were forced to miss at least a part of spring camp this year the need for some more depth became much more apparent.

That's not to say that junior Gabe Lloyd and freshman Jack Eschenbach performed poorly when they stepped up to get more reps this spring - in fact, they both made a few plays at times during Wisconsin's open practices. But when Ferguson is the only player who has proven to be an impact player for UW at tight end, it's fair to wonder what the position would look like if the Badgers were forced to play without him for a stretch in 2019.

For now we're expecting the UW tight ends to enter the season with a clean bill of health, but this is a position where an injury or two would could take a toll in the fall.