Spring Wrap-Up: Linebackers
Wisconsin's 15 spring practices are in the books, which means it's time to take a look back at what we learned at each position group during the Badger's 2019 spring camp and see what we learned across the UW depth chart.
What We Learned
If there was one big takeaway from Wisconsin's spring camp this year, it might be that the Badgers could have more depth at inside linebacker in 2019 than you might have expected following the graduations of T.J. Edwards and Ryan Connelly. After sitting on the bench as a key reserve for the last few seasons Chris Orr looks primed to take over a leadership role on the defense and in the linebacker corps as a whole this spring, and sophomore Jack Sanborn looked comfortable working as his partner on the first team as well.
What's more: true freshman and early enrollee Leo Chenal made enough plays during spring to make it look like he will be ready to help the Badgers as soon as the season starts. Chenal might not be a first-team player right away, but his instincts and college-ready body will make it hard for the Badgers to keep him off of the field this fall.
What's Left?
We know a little bit more about what Wisconsin's outside linebacker depth chart looks like at the end of spring camp, but we still need another fall camp to see if Noah Burks can take over the starting spot opposite Zack Baun and run away with the job. Burks got most of the reps with the first team this spring, but Izayah Green-May got a lot of work as a pass rusher in Wisconsin's nickel package as well. Add in returning players like Tyler Johnson and Christian Bell this fall and the Badgers could still have a competitive position battle to sort out as they tinker with different ways to improve their pass rush.
Projected Fall Camp Depth Chart
|Depth
|First-team
|Second-team
|
OLB
|
Noah Burks
|
Tyler Johnson
|
|
ILB
|
Chris Orr
|
Leo Chenal
|
|
ILB
|
Jack Sanborn
|
Mike Maskalunas
|
|
OLB
|
Zack Baun
|
Izayah Green-May OR
|
Christian Bell
___________________________________________________
