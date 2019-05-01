Wisconsin's 15 spring practices are in the books, which means it's time to take a look back at what we learned at each position group during the Badger's 2019 spring camp and see what we learned across the UW depth chart.

The Badgers are bringing their entire wide receiver corps back for the 2019 season, so there weren't any new players to really examine or younger players moving up in to new roles. But I feel like we did see senior A.J. Taylor take a step forward in his development as he looks to close out his final year at Wisconsin on a high note. Taylor looked a little more sure-handed during this year's open practices after a few drop issues had held him back earlier in his career. It also felt like Taylor and junior quarterback Jack Coan were on the same wavelength when they were on the field together - the pair connected for a handful of nice deep passes during team drills towards the end of camp this year. That's a good sign for the Badgers, since they will be breaking in a new starting quarterback this fall. Having the favorite to take over for Alex Hornibrook already have chemistry with a top receiver like A.J. Taylor could help smooth over any transition period when the season starts.

Injury issues held junior wide receivers Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis out of a few of Wisconsin's open practices this spring, but they should be good to go for fall camp later this year. It will take them a little bit of time to develop that same kind of chemistry with whoever ends up starting games at quarterback for the Badgers this fall, but they have enough in-game experience to help speed that process along when the time comes.

I'll also be curious to see how Aron Cruickshank looks this fall. He had a monster spring camp last year as an early enrollee (in part because most of the wide receiver room was sitting out of spring camp with injuries, so there were plenty of reps to go around) but when reps were a little more limited this year his "high points" were a little more rare this year. Cruickshank has the talent to be a difference maker for the Badgers in their passing game, but he needs to show growth from year one to year two to capitalize on his potential in his sophomore season.