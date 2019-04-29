Wisconsin's 15 spring practices are in the books, which means it's time to take a look back at what we learned at each position group during the Badger's 2019 spring camp and see what we learned across the UW depth chart.

The biggest news we got about Wisconsin's quarterbacks actually came before camp started, when senior Alex Hornibrook announced he was going to transfer after playing in 35 games for UW over the last three years. Hornibrook would have likely been the clear favorite to start for the Badgers in 2019 if he hadn't left the team, so his departure left the Badgers on the verge of a true quarterback battle for the first time since the fall of 2016, when Hornibrook and Bart Houston battled for the job after Joel Stave graduated.

Once the Badgers opened up their spring practices to media members we got a chance to learn a little bit more about the quarterbacks who are left in the meeting room: junior Jack Coan, sophomore Danny Vanden Boom, redshirt freshman Chase Wolf, and true freshman Graham Mertz. From the practices we saw it was clear that Coan was getting the bulk of the first team reps, which wasn't a surprise considering Coan was the one to come off the bench and play in five games for the Badgers last year when Hornibrook wasn't available.

But we also learned that there is a little more depth in the quarterback room as a whole than you might have thought following Hornibrook's transfer. Coan, Vanden Boom, Wolf and Mertz all flashed at times during the open practices - although Coan and Mertz in particular seemed to have more flashes than the rest of the group.