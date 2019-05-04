Wisconsin's 15 spring practices are in the books, which means it's time to take a look back at what we learned at each position group during the Badger's 2019 spring camp and see what we learned across the UW depth chart.

Unlike Wisconsin's offensive line, most of the faces we saw on last year's defensive line will be back on the team in 2019. The exceptions (senior nose guard Olive Sagapolu and defensive end Kayden Lyles) either missed half the season to give way to a new starter (Sagapolu) or moved back to the offensive side of the ball after the team's depth crisis ended (Lyles). That means that end Isaiahh Loudermilk, nose tackle Bryson Williams, end Matt Henningsen, and end David Pfaff will all be back to help the line try and get back to the level we saw over the last few years, when they were able to stopper opposing run games and get some pressure on the quarterback.

The Badgers did get some good news in that junior defensive end Garrett Rand is on schedule to return to the field in 2019 after he missed all of last season with a torn achilles tendon. The Badgers missed the veteran presence Rand would have brought to the table last year, and if his rehab continues on schedule then he should slot in to the first team at defensive end, alongside Loudermilk. Rand's return should give the Badgers a boost in both run-stopping and pass rushing - and getting him through spring camp without any setbacks means the Badgers accomplished one of the key steps for this position group in the offseason.