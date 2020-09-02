Positional recruit snapshot: Wisconsin Badgers 2022 linebackers
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the linebackers.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
At outside linebacker, the Badgers signed three players at the position - Nick Herbig, Kaden Johnson and Aaron Witt - in the 2020 class and may exceed that number in the current cycle. Wisconsin currently has commitments from Ayo Adebogun, T.J. Bollers and Darryl Peterson, with Jake Ratzlaff and Yanni Karlaftis still on remaining on its recruiting board. With that, the 2022 group is expected to be small.
On the inside, Wisconsin also signed three in 2020 class: Jordan Turner, Preston Zachman and Malik Reed. In the 2021 cycle, the Badgers have commitments from Bryan Sanborn and Jake Chaney and are likely done at the position. UW may shoot for the same number in 2022, with Sebastian Cheeks atop the wishlist.
|Player (Inside)
|Eligibility
|Player (Outisde)
|Eligibility
|
Senior
|
Redshirt senior
|
Junior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
OFFERED TARGETS
Joshua Burnham, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound projected outside linebacker from Traverse City Central in Michigan, took in Wisconsin's junior day on March 1.
"Wisconsin is a very cool place and the visit was great," Burnham told BadgerBlitz.com. "I got to talk to a lot of coaches. I got to know them and they got to know me. We toured the campus with Coach (Bob) Bostad and saw all the buildings where you would go to school and stay at as a freshman. We also got to see the city in a way.
"I think my relationship with Coach Bostad is really good. We got to spend the whole day together and he got to know me and my family more."
Burnham also lists offers from Alabama, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State and Notre Dame, among others.
