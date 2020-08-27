 In the 2022 class, position coach Mickey Turner has extended five scholarships so far.
Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2022 tight ends

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the tight ends.

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Four-star tight end Micah Riley is a top target for the Badgers in the 2022 class. (Rivals.com)

It looks like Wisconsin, which has a commitment from senior Jack Pugh, will not take a second scholarship tight end after doing so the previous two classes. If that holds true, targeting two in the 2022 cycle makes sense. Assistant coach Mickey Turner has extended five scholarships so far, but three from that group have already committed to other schools.

Wisconsin Tight Ends on Projected 2021 Fall Roster
Player Eligibility  High school star ranking

Jake Ferguson

Redshirt senior

*Coy Wanner

Redshirt senior

*Jack Eschenbach

Redshirt junior

Hayden Rucci

Redshirt sophomore

Clay Cundiff

Redshirt sophomore

Cole Dakovich

Redshirt freshman

Cam Large

Redshirt freshman

Jack Pugh

Freshman
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

OFFERED PROSPECTS

Wisconsin will have a built-in recruiter at Bellevue West in its pursuit of Micah RIley. Chucky Hepburn, who is committed to play for UW head coach Greg Greg, attends the same high school as the rising junior, who had 17 receptions for 219 yards last fall.

"Chucky and I go to the same school and he's one of my best friends," Riley told BadgerBlitz.com. "We got on FaceTime as soon as I got the offer and he was really excited. We talked a little bit and I know where he wants me to go. He's just excited for me. I'm extremely interested in Wisconsin. I know they win a lot and are a great school. I want to get up there as soon as I can."

A four-star prospect, Riley also lists offers from Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon and Penn State, among others, early in the process.

