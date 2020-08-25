Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we start with an early look at the quarterbacks.

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Devin Brown was the first quarterback Wisconsin offered in the 2022 class. (Cody Cameron)

Wisconsin has four scholarship quarterbacks on the current roster, in addition to preferred walk-on Daniel Wright. Looking at the QB room, starter Jack Coan led the Badgers to a 10-4 record and a spot in the Rose Bowl last season. Highly-touted freshman Graham Mertz used his redshirt this season, with Chase Wolf and Danny Vanden Boom rounding out the group. Three-star Deacon Hill has been committed to the Badgers for over a year, which has allowed assistant coach Jon Budmayr to focus on the 2022 class for quite some time. At this point, just two offers have been extended at the position in the junior cycle, though one is already off the board.

OFFERED PROSPECTS

Devin Brown, from Queen Creek High School in Arizona, picked up an offer from position coach Jon Budmayr in May of 2019. He camped with the Badgers last summer and saw his first game at Camp Randall Stadium in October. “It was amazing,” Brown told Rivals.com. “I had a really good time in Madison. I actually went there twice. I went for a camp and then I went for a game so that was really cool to see all the fans and how it was pre-game. I really loved the experience. “I haven’t really ordered anything. I’m only totally informed on one school and I know about a couple other schools. I’m trying to do my research on all of them and my due diligence but I’ve only had the chance to see one campus.” Northwestern, Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Michigan State and North Carolina State have also extended scholarships to Brown, who is Wisconsin's clear No. 1 target in this class.

OFFERED PROSPECTS WHO CAME OFF THE BOARD

Wisconsin offered four-star quarterback Brady Allen in January. But the Indiana native elected to stay inside the state with a commitment to Purdue in July. “Purdue was the right place because I feel at home there,” Allen told Rivals.com. “I’ve known since they offered that it was a fit and could be a place for me. It fits everything I’m looking for in a university.”



OTHERS ON WISCONSIN'S RADAR