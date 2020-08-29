Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2022 wide receivers
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the wide receivers.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
Some big turnover is scheduled to hit the position at the end of the 2020/21 (winter or spring) season with four seniors - Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor, Adam Krumholz and Jack Dunn - atop the depth chart on the current roster. The Badgers singed Isaac Smith, Chimere Dike and Devin Chandler in the 2020 class, and first-year position coach Alvis Whitted recently landed his first commit in the senior cycle, three-star Skyler Bell, earlier this month. In 2022, no less than seven scholarships have already been extended at the position.
|Player
|Eligibility
|Player (continued)
|Eligibility
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Freshman
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
|
OFFERED PROSPECTS
The Badgers, led by assistant coach Bob Bostad, joined the race for the 6-foot-1, 160-pound prospect from Lawrence North High School in Indiana in May.
"They got in touch with my head coach, so he told me I needed to get in touch with Coach Bostad," Cooper told BadgerBlitz.com. "I called him and he told me that Wisconsin wanted to offer. He said he liked my height and how I ran with the ball. He likes how aggressive I am attacking the ball and also my run after the catch. Coach Bostad said he liked the questions I asked - he thought I had good questions about football and Wisconsin."
Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kent State, Purdue, Toledo, Western Michigan and West Virginia, among others, have also offered Cooper, who 53 catches for 1,024 yards and 13 touchdowns last fall.
