 Alvis Whitted, who joined the staff in March, handed out some offers at wide receiver this summer.
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-29 07:57:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2022 wide receivers

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the wide receivers.

QBs | RBs | TEs |

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Some big turnover is scheduled to hit the position at the end of the 2020/21 (winter or spring) season with four seniors - Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor, Adam Krumholz and Jack Dunn - atop the depth chart on the current roster. The Badgers singed Isaac Smith, Chimere Dike and Devin Chandler in the 2020 class, and first-year position coach Alvis Whitted recently landed his first commit in the senior cycle, three-star Skyler Bell, earlier this month. In 2022, no less than seven scholarships have already been extended at the position.

Wisconsin Wide Receivers on Projected 2021 Fall Roster
Player Eligibility  Player (continued) Eligibility 

Emmet Perry

Redshirt senior

*Cam Phillips

Redshirt sophomore

Taj Mustapha

Redshirt junior

Isaac Smith

Redshirt freshman

A.J. Abbott

Redshirt junior

Chimere Dike

Redshirt freshman

*Mike Gregorie

Redshirt junior

Devin Chandler

Redshirt freshman

*Jordan DiBendetto

Redshirt junior

*Haakon Anderson

Redshirt freshman

Stephan Bracey

Redshirt sophomore

Skyler Bell

Freshman

*Cooper Nelson

Redshirt sophomore



*Indicates a preferred walk-on

OFFERED PROSPECTS 

The Badgers, led by assistant coach Bob Bostad, joined the race for the 6-foot-1, 160-pound prospect from Lawrence North High School in Indiana in May.

"They got in touch with my head coach, so he told me I needed to get in touch with Coach Bostad," Cooper told BadgerBlitz.com. "I called him and he told me that Wisconsin wanted to offer. He said he liked my height and how I ran with the ball. He likes how aggressive I am attacking the ball and also my run after the catch. Coach Bostad said he liked the questions I asked - he thought I had good questions about football and Wisconsin."

Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kent State, Purdue, Toledo, Western Michigan and West Virginia, among others, have also offered Cooper, who 53 catches for 1,024 yards and 13 touchdowns last fall.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}