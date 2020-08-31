Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we continue with a look at the defensive linemen. QBs | RBs | TEs | WRs | OL |

QUICK BREAKDOWN

In-state defensive end Isaac Hamm is a top target for the Badgers in the 2022 class.

Garrett Rand, Isaiahh Loudermilk and Matt Henningsen return as a nice trio at end. But the Badgers would benefit from having a fourth option enter the rotation, with Isaiah Mullens the most likely candidate. On the inside, Bryson Williams missed the final stretch of the 2019 season due to injury. But true freshman Keeanu Benton (13 games, six starts, 12 tackles and two sacks) played very well in his place. Fellow 2019 signee Gio Paez was also listed as a nose guard on the spring roster. Overall, this should be one of the stronger units on the 2020 roster. In the 2021 class, UW has a commitment from Michael Jarvis, a versatile prospect who could play in multiple techniques along the defensive line. In-state end Isaac Hamm is a top target for the staff in 2022.

OFFERED TARGETS