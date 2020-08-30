Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2022 offensive linemen
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the offensive linemen.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
Whenever Wisconsin takes the field, the Badgers must replace three Rose Bowl starters in David Moorman (left guard), Tyler Biadasz (center) and Jason Erdmann (right guard) on the interior. To help ease that transition, Logan Bruss is expected to slide over to guard, a move that will allow Tyler Beach to step into a starting role at right tackle. Kayden Lyles and Josh Seltzner are penciled in to start at center and left guard, respectively, but Joe Tippmann and Cormac Sampson are also options to take over the position Biadasz controlled for the past three seasons.
The future of the offensive line is also a bit more clear in comparison to other positions. The staff has commitments from JP Benzschawel and Riley Mahlman in the 2021 class, with blue-chip tackle Nolan Rucci still remaining on UW's board. In the following cycle, in-state standouts Carson Hinzman, Billy Schrauth and Joe Brunner already hold offers from the Badgers.
|Player
|Eligibility
|Player
|Eligibility
|
Redshirt senior
|
R. Sophomore
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt junior
|
Freshman
|
R. Sophomore
|
Freshman
|
R. Sophomore
|
OFFERED PROSPECTS
A two-year varsity starter at Whitefish Bay, Joe Brunner, the No. 47 prospect in the 2022 class, visited Wisconsin a handful of times this past fall.
“I haven’t really gotten a chance to get anywhere else,” Brunner told Rivals.com. “Growing up I was not a Wisconsin fan, I was just a college football fan all-around. I’ve gotten really close with them and it’s good. They make me feel like home and treat me like they want me there. It’s all positive vibes.”
Arizona State, Iowa, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State, among others, have also offered the four-star prospect.
