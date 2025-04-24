Spring Practice Report No.15: O’Neil Dazzles as Offense Closes Camp Strong

MADISON — The dreary months of winter have come and gone, and so has a significant portion of the offseason. Wisconsin’s football team took to Camp Randall on Thursday for its 15th and final practice of spring camp.

After a promising performance Wednesday, the offensive line put together a second consecutive strong practice Thursday. They didn’t stray from their past rotations, opting for Leyton Nelson at left tackle and Kerry Kodanko at right guard.

As a unit, they kept the quarterbacks mostly safe and opened up some massive holes for running backs. Both Cade Yacamelli and Gideon Ituka ripped off big runs, and the pair shared most of the first and second team reps as Dilin Jones saw minimal run.

The passing game also had plenty of success. Tight ends JT Seagreaves and Tucker Ashcraft saw a hefty helping of targets. Ashcraft reeled in multiple catches of 15 to 20 yards and got behind the defense on a play that could have resulted in a touchdown, but he lost his footing shortly after making the catch.

Seagreaves acted as a security blanket for Danny O’Neil, catching a handful of passes at different depths. Eugene Hilton was frequently targeted by O’Neil – and even got some first team snaps – though the true freshman had a few drops mixed into his productive day.

O’Neil had an exceptional practice. The word “moxie” has been thrown around when describing O’Neil, and he showed that moxie Thursday. The San Diego State transfer flashed his ability to create outside of the pocket and outside of structure, particularly in the two-minute drill.

Taking over with 35 seconds on the clock and no timeouts from midfield, O’Neil rolled out left on third down and, just when it seemed like he’d need to tuck the football and scramble, he flicked the football about eight yards downfield to Gideon Ituka in tight coverage to pick up the first down. On the next play, O’Neil threw a perfect deep ball to Kyan Berry-Johnson in the end zone for a score.

There’s no doubt of O’Neil’s upside, as shown in his bundle of flashes throughout spring, but he still has to become more consistent and address some of his current shortcomings before being handed the reigns.