Wisconsin adds for Missouri State tight end Lance Mason via transfer portal

Friday, the Badgers made an effort to replace that loss with a commitment from Lance Mason , who played the past three seasons at Missouri State.

Wisconsin's tight end room and its offense as a whole suffered a setback earlier this spring when prized transfer Tanner Koziol entered the portal.

In 2024, Mason had 34 catches for 590 yards (17.4 yards per reception) and six touchdowns. Cal and Oklahoma, among others, were also involved during his time in the transfer portal.

Mason, a Stats Perform All-America third-team pick this past season, will have one year of eligibility remaining with at Wisconsin.

Koziol's departure left Wisconsin with seven total tight ends (all scholarship players), six of whom are currently on campus. The Badgers will be joined by true freshman Nizyi Davis this summer.

In terms of the depth chart, there's plenty of snaps available to Mason, especially with how loyal new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes is to the '12' personnel look (one running back, two tight ends).

Jackson Acker is the lone senior in the room, and he certainly figures to get involved, but expect junior Tucker Ashcraft and redshirt freshman Grant Stec to be the top options. The latter has gotten consistent looks with the first and second team, while Ashcraft underwent one of the more notable physical transformations on the roster this offseason and is a much more imposing physical specimen heading into his junior year.)

Offensive tackle is another position Wisconsin will likely look to address this spring after Kevin Heywood went down with a leg injury.