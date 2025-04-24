Wisconsin hoops adds fourth portal commit with Tulsa's Braeden Carrington

Several hours after it was reported that the Badgers added to their freshman class with a Lithuanian big man (Aleksas Bieliauskas), Wisconsin basketball landed its fourth transfer portal commit in former Tulsa and Minnesota guard Braeden Carrington, BadgerBlitz.com can confirm.
Carrington spent the first two seasons of his career with the Golden Gophers, appearing in 51 games while starting 10. He elected to transfer to Tulsa for his junior season, where his game took a step forward and he averaged 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 29 games with 19 starts.
Carrington joins Nick Boyd (San Diego State), Austin Rapp (Portland) and Andrew Rhode (Virginia) as Badgers' portal commits this offseason.
Though he's been a bench player for much of his career, Carrington brings plenty of experience to Madison. His freshman season in Minneapolis, he didn't start a single game but still averaged 19.8 minutes across 22 appearances. As a sophomore, he got 10 Big Ten starts under his belt and averaged 21.0 minutes.
Carrington isn't as tantalizing offensively as some of Wisconsin's other transfer portal signees, but he's coming off the best field goal percentage (35.1) and best three-point percentage (33.6) of his career.
Between Carrington, Boyd, Rhode and the potential return of John Blackwell, the Badgers suddenly have a very experienced backcourt. Wisconsin is now up to 14 roster spots, with room for one more transfer or freshman addition to round out the 2025-2026 roster.
