Wisconsin hoops adds fourth portal commit with Tulsa's Braeden Carrington

Several hours after it was reported that the Badgers added to their freshman class with a Lithuanian big man (Aleksas Bieliauskas), Wisconsin basketball landed its fourth transfer portal commit in former Tulsa and Minnesota guard Braeden Carrington, BadgerBlitz.com can confirm. Carrington spent the first two seasons of his career with the Golden Gophers, appearing in 51 games while starting 10. He elected to transfer to Tulsa for his junior season, where his game took a step forward and he averaged 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 29 games with 19 starts.

Wisconsin landed former Tulsa guard Braeden Carrington on Thursday. (Photo by TU Athletics)

