Braeden Carrington Ready To Bring His Defensive Intensity to Wisconsin

Braeden Carrington knew his hardware wasn't going to mean much at the Big Ten level. The 6-4 Brooklyn Park, MN, native was entering his freshman season at the University of Minnesota as the state's Mr. Basketball winner, averaging 17.8 points per game for a school that went 31-1 and won the 2022 4A state title. But joining a team with established scorers like Jamison Battle, Dawson Garcia, and others, Carrington knew the quickest way to earn minutes was to embrace things other than scoring. "I'll be honest, in high school, nobody knew I was a defender," Carrington said. "I didn't know myself that I was a defender. I was just the guy that goes out there and puts the ball in the hoop.

Braeden Carrington shot 35.1 percent from the field with 44 three-pointers during his lone season at Tulsa 2024-25 (Photo by Wesley Hale/USA Today Sports)

Advertisement

"I realized I wasn't the best player on the court anymore. Everybody else is just as good as me, and I'm not going to be able to go up and shoot a bunch of shots. For me to get on the court, I had to stand out and do something else. I figured out that just doing the dirty work, not everybody wants to do that. "I found joy in getting rebounds, playing inside, and getting physical. I think that helped with my defense and getting stronger." It also caused him to jump on the University of Wisconsin's radar. Seeing Carrington in person and watching him grow during last season at Tulsa, the Badgers saw Carrington's willingness as a defender and veteran leadership as a perfect addition to their 2025 transfer class. Joining fellow senior guards Andrew Rohde and Nick Boyd, as well as sophomore forward Austin Rapp, Carrington brings 90 games and 29 starts of college experience and averaged 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and had 32 steals last season for the Golden Hurricanes. "My defensive intensity and how much I have the passion to win, that's the big thing I talked to with a lot of schools, but especially Wisconsin," Carrington said. "With guys like Max Klesmit and Steven Crowl gone, they just needed a presence to go out there and do the dirty stuff. They have great players returning, but they wanted another guy to help, be an older presence, and just be physical and gritty." Carrington described his offer list as "decent" and said his decision came down to UTRGV, USF, and Wisconsin.