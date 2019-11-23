Wisconsin looks to send its senior class out on a high note with Purdue headed to Camp Randall on Saturday afternoon. The Badgers have an opportunity to improve to 9-2 on the year and set up a winner-take-all game for the Big Ten West crown at Minnesota next weekend.

Historically, Wisconsin has dominated the series with Purdue and comes into Saturday's match-up winners of 13-straight against the Boilermakers.

For the Badgers, the offense will run through junior Jonathan Taylor. In what could be his last game at Camp Randall, the star back is primed for a big showing. Taylor is coming off two consecutive 200-yard games, and has decimated the Boilermakers in his two career meetings, going for 219 yards as a freshman and 321 yards as a sophomore.

Purdue comes in at 4-6 and has been decimated by injuries. With their top two quarterbacks out, the Boilermakers have turned to walk-on Aidan O'Connell, who lead a game-winning drive against Nebraska in Purdue's last contest.

Along with our BadgerBlitz.com's staff predictions for the game, here is what you need to know to watch, listen, or stream the game.