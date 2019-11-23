No. 14 Wisconsin vs. Purdue: How to watch, game predictions
Wisconsin looks to send its senior class out on a high note with Purdue headed to Camp Randall on Saturday afternoon. The Badgers have an opportunity to improve to 9-2 on the year and set up a winner-take-all game for the Big Ten West crown at Minnesota next weekend.
Historically, Wisconsin has dominated the series with Purdue and comes into Saturday's match-up winners of 13-straight against the Boilermakers.
For the Badgers, the offense will run through junior Jonathan Taylor. In what could be his last game at Camp Randall, the star back is primed for a big showing. Taylor is coming off two consecutive 200-yard games, and has decimated the Boilermakers in his two career meetings, going for 219 yards as a freshman and 321 yards as a sophomore.
Purdue comes in at 4-6 and has been decimated by injuries. With their top two quarterbacks out, the Boilermakers have turned to walk-on Aidan O'Connell, who lead a game-winning drive against Nebraska in Purdue's last contest.
Along with our BadgerBlitz.com's staff predictions for the game, here is what you need to know to watch, listen, or stream the game.
KICKOFF TIMES, TV, RADIO, STREAMING AVENUES
Kickoff: 3 p.m. CT (4 p.m. ET)
TV: Fox will be broadcasting the conference clash. Tim Brando will be on play-by-play alongside Spencer Tilman on color. Coley Harvey will serve as the sideline reporter.
Where to stream the game: Via the Fox Sports app and online at FoxSports.com
Radio: Fans can go to BadgerSportsNetwork.com. Long-time voice of Wisconsin athletics Matt Lepay (play-by-play) will call the action along with Mike Lucas and Mark Tauscher serving as analysts. Patrick Herb will handle the sideline reporting. Fans can also tune in on iHeartRadio.com.
STAFF PREDICTIONS
McNamara: I do think Purdue will be able to move the ball against Wisconsin on Saturday. But the Badgers should have a big advantage at the line of scrimmage, which will ultimately decide this game. The Boilermakers will likely have to sell out on the run, which should present some opportunities for UW's wide receivers. Jack Coan has a nice day through the air and Wisconsin wins comfortably at Camp Randall.
Wisconsin 34, Purdue 17
Kocorowski: Despite Purdue being one-dimensional and without Rondale Moore, I feel Jeff Brohm’s offense will gain some yards and take some shots down the field with wide receiver David Bell on the outside and tight end Brycen Hopkins available. However, I believe even without left tackle Cole Van Lanen that the run game could and should have opportunities. If the Boilermakers sell out there, that could open up some play action and some deep throws to stretch the field.
Wisconsin 38, Purdue 14
Low: Wisconsin will have a senior day to remember on Saturday afternoon. With Purdue’s injury woes and a third-string, walk-on quarterback starting for the Boilermakers, the Badgers defense is primed for a dominant day. This Boilermakers also struggle to run the football and have been a one-dimensional offensive team all year.
Against Purdue, Taylor eclipsed 200 yards as a freshman and 300 as a sophomore on the ground. I expect the junior’s streak of 200-yard rushing games to improve to three in a big-time performance. This will be a fun going-out party for Chris Orr, Zack Baun and the rest of the senior group. The Badgers win it going away.
Wisconsin 38, Purdue 7