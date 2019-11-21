News More News
Wisconsin starting left tackle Cole Van Lanen out for Purdue

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition

As reported by The Athletic's Jesse Temple, Wisconsin State Journal's Colten Bartholomew and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jeff Potrykus, Wisconsin has ruled starting left tackle Cole Van Lanen out for Saturday's game against Purdue due to a head injury.

Van Lanen, a redshirt junior who has started all 10 games this season, was not on Wisconsin's preliminary status report on Monday. As Bartholomew reported on Thursday, redshirt sophomore Tyler Beach will start at left tackle according to head coach Paul Chryst.

Wisconsin offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen.
Wisconsin offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

PFF has graded Van Lanen as 75.6 this season with 665 snaps. In 109 reps, Beach grades out with a 72.5.

Coming into Camp Randall Stadium, Purdue is averaging 1.7 sacks per game. The main name to watch on that defensive line is true freshman end George Karlaftis. The first year Boilermaker leads the team in sacks (six) and tackles for loss (14.5).

Sophomore nose tackle Bryson Williams (left leg) continues to be out, while true freshman cornerback Semar Melvin (head) was taken off the report.

Status Report (Purdue)
Questionable  Out Out for the Season


OL Cole Van Lanen (Head)

WR Cade Green (Leg/Right)


NT Bryson Williams (Leg/Left)

TE Gabe Lloyd (Leg/Right)



LS Josh Bernhagen (Leg/Left)


S Scott Nelson (Leg/Left)


TE Zander Neuville (Leg/Left)

TE Luke Benzschawel (Leg/Right)
{{ article.author_name }}