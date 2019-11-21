Wisconsin starting left tackle Cole Van Lanen out for Purdue
As reported by The Athletic's Jesse Temple, Wisconsin State Journal's Colten Bartholomew and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jeff Potrykus, Wisconsin has ruled starting left tackle Cole Van Lanen out for Saturday's game against Purdue due to a head injury.
Van Lanen, a redshirt junior who has started all 10 games this season, was not on Wisconsin's preliminary status report on Monday. As Bartholomew reported on Thursday, redshirt sophomore Tyler Beach will start at left tackle according to head coach Paul Chryst.
PFF has graded Van Lanen as 75.6 this season with 665 snaps. In 109 reps, Beach grades out with a 72.5.
Coming into Camp Randall Stadium, Purdue is averaging 1.7 sacks per game. The main name to watch on that defensive line is true freshman end George Karlaftis. The first year Boilermaker leads the team in sacks (six) and tackles for loss (14.5).
Sophomore nose tackle Bryson Williams (left leg) continues to be out, while true freshman cornerback Semar Melvin (head) was taken off the report.
