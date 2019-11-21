Senior writer Jake Kocorowski breaks down 10 things to watch for and know before the No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers host Purdue for a Saturday divisional match-up.

Eleven of these 13 are currently in UW's two-deep -- with the exception of Shaw and Wiltjer -- and eight of the baker's dozen currently hold first-team designations.

According to UW's game notes , the program will honor 13 seniors prior to the Big Ten West contest in what will be their final home game. Those include, in alphabetical order of last name:

If you look back at the last four years, UW points out that this class has helped point the program to a 40-11 record and two New Year's Six bowl victories.

Not to get too sentimental, and the full story has not yet been written, but I asked Orr on Monday what he believes the legacy of this class is.

"Oh, that's a good question," Orr said. "I don't know. I think resilient. If I had to choose one word, I would say this is a really resilient class."

After noting that some players redshirted and some did not, he added, "Through our recruiting, we had a coaching change, stuff like that. I would say just resilient through our entire journey here."

Through the perspective of Erdmann, a fellow redshirt senior, he believes this class of Badgers has "definitely" changed the culture of the program.

"When we were freshmen, there was all these different groups, this and that, and you could tell there were different classes here and there," Erdmann said on Monday. "It doesn't exist anymore. I don't know if that's just us, it's not just us, but it's the whole team. We just as a team we're all one together. We love each other. We go out there and play for each other. It's not for ourselves. It's not to make us look better. It's not for anything else. It's just for us, and that's a key part to success and continuing to go forward with the program."