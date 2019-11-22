All-Out Blitz: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Wisconsin Badgers
BadgerBlitz.com brings back its weekly All-Out Blitz series, where we deliver what you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. UW looks to keep its divisional hopes alive when it hosts Purdue for a Big Ten West showdown on Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium (3 p.m. CT, FOX).
QUICK PROGRAM FACTS
*Head Coach: Jeff Brohm (third year as Purdue head coach, 17-19 record)
*2018 Record: 6-7 overall, 5-4 Big Ten
*Rankings: N/A
*Series vs. Wisconsin: 29-49-8
*In Madison: 16-22-3
WHEN PURDUE HAS THE BALL
|WISCONSIN
|2019 PFF Grade
|PURDUE
|2019 PFF Grade
|
DE -- Isaiahh Loudermilk
|
59.7
|
LT -- Grant Hermanns
|
62.8
|
NT -- Keeanu Benton
|
73.8
|
LG -- Mark Stickford
|
54.9
|
DE -- Garrett Rand
|
58.8
|
C -- Sam Garvin
|
70.8
|
OLB -- Zack Baun
|
88.2
|
RG -- Matt McCann
|
58.7
|
ILB -- Chris Orr
|
83.4
|
RT -- Will Bramel
|
44.6
|
ILB -- Jack Sanborn
|
65.0
|
TE -- Brycen Hopkins
|
61.1
|
OLB -- Noah Burks
|
62.1
|
QB -- Aidan O'Connell
|
80.2
|
CB -- Faion Hicks
|
62.4
|
WR -- David Bell
|
73.7
|
SS -- Reggie Pearson
|
70.0
|
TE -- Payne Durham
|
67.2
|
FS -- Eric Burrell
|
72.9
|
RB -- King Doerue
|
63.7
|
CB -- Rachad Wildgoose
|
68.8
|
WR -- Milton Wright
|
52.4
Purdue may only come into the game averaging under 25 points per contest, but it still gains yards up and down the field. Most of those come through the air, as Jeff Brohm's offense accumulates nearly 300 passing yards per game.
Though sophomore stud Rondale Moore appears likely to be able to play based on coverage from GoldandBlack.com, there are still key playmakers cornerbacks Faion Hicks, Caesar Williams and Rachad Wildgoose will have to defend. That includes wide receiver David Bell (65 receptions, 791 yards, five touchdowns) and tight end Brycen Hopkins (45 receptions, 561 yards, three touchdowns).
This could be a one-dimensional affair, as the Boilermakers average less than 77 yards per game on the ground -- though running back King Doerue (403 yards, 3.5 yards per carry, five touchdowns; 19 receptions, 126 yards, two receiving touchdowns) may be a player to watch out of the backfield.
The offensive line has allowed 25 sacks this season, so Wisconsin linebackers Zack Baun and Chris Orr --who have combined for 19.5 sacks -- may have a chance to get to walk-on quarterback Aidan O'Connell (68.1 completion percentage, 404 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions).
WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL
|WISCONSIN
|2019 PFF Grade
|PURDUE
|2019 PFF Grade
|
LT -- Tyler Beach
|
72.5
|
DE -- Derrick Barnes
|
63.9
|
LG -- David Moorman
|
72.8
|
DT -- Kai Higgins
|
55.0
|
C -- Tyler Biadasz
|
81.5
|
DT -- Lawrence Johnson
|
59.5
|
RG -- Jason Erdmann
|
69.3
|
DE -- George Karlaftis
|
71.1
|
RT -- Logan Bruss
|
73.2
|
LB -- Alexander
|
55.8
|
QB -- Jack Coan
|
74.6
|
LB -- Ben Holt
|
75.2
|
RB -- Jonathan Taylor
|
91.3
|
LB/NB -- Jalen Graham
|
60.9
|
FB -- John Chenal
|
67.6
|
SS -- Brennan Thieneman
|
60.4
|
WR -- A.J. Taylor
|
63.7
|
FS - Navon Mosley
|
61.5
|
WR -- Kendric Pryor
|
71.2
|
CB -- Kenneth Major
|
60.0
|
TE -- Jake Ferguson
|
64.7
|
CB -- Dedrick Mackey
|
66.4
The Wisconsin run game has been on fire the past two weeks (over 600 combined yards rushing), and though it was reported starting left tackle Cole Van Lanen will be out this week with a head injury, the team may have an opportunity to put up big numbers on the ground against Purdue.
Junior running back Jonathan Taylor has rushed for 540 combined yards in two previous contests against the Boilermakers, but it should be interesting how the latter attempts to contain him. For the season, Purdue has allowed 172.2 yards per game on the ground heading into Saturday's divisional matchup.
As Tom Dienhart wrote on Thursday, it appears "the outlook for defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal also looks bleak." The standout lineman has not played during the 2019 season and could have been a huge help plugging gaps.
Overall, the Boilermakers only have 17 sacks on the season. However, a burgeoning player to watch on the line is true freshman end George Karlaftis, who leads the team in that category (six) and also tackles for loss (10.5). Linebacker Ben Holt leads the team in tackles (99) with six coming from behind the line of scrimmage.
The pass defense has allowed 238.5 yards per game through 10 contests. Junior quarterback Jack Coan will have to navigate his aerial attack against a secondary that includes cornerback Cam Allen (29 tackles, one interception, three pass breakups), safety Cory Trice (29 tackles, three interceptions) and cornerback Dedrick Mackey (30 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, six pass breakups). True freshman safety Jalen Graham (31 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss) may also be a name to watch in the defensive backfield.