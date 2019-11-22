BadgerBlitz.com brings back its weekly All-Out Blitz series, where we deliver what you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. UW looks to keep its divisional hopes alive when it hosts Purdue for a Big Ten West showdown on Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium (3 p.m. CT, FOX).



QUICK PROGRAM FACTS

*Head Coach: Jeff Brohm (third year as Purdue head coach, 17-19 record) *2018 Record: 6-7 overall, 5-4 Big Ten *Rankings: N/A *Series vs. Wisconsin: 29-49-8 *In Madison: 16-22-3

WHEN PURDUE HAS THE BALL

COMPARING THE PROJECTED STARTERS WISCONSIN 2019 PFF Grade PURDUE 2019 PFF Grade DE -- Isaiahh Loudermilk 59.7 LT -- Grant Hermanns 62.8 NT -- Keeanu Benton 73.8 LG -- Mark Stickford 54.9 DE -- Garrett Rand 58.8 C -- Sam Garvin 70.8 OLB -- Zack Baun 88.2 RG -- Matt McCann 58.7 ILB -- Chris Orr 83.4 RT -- Will Bramel 44.6 ILB -- Jack Sanborn 65.0 TE -- Brycen Hopkins 61.1 OLB -- Noah Burks 62.1 QB -- Aidan O'Connell 80.2 CB -- Faion Hicks 62.4 WR -- David Bell 73.7 SS -- Reggie Pearson 70.0 TE -- Payne Durham 67.2 FS -- Eric Burrell 72.9 RB -- King Doerue 63.7 CB -- Rachad Wildgoose 68.8 WR -- Milton Wright 52.4

Purdue may only come into the game averaging under 25 points per contest, but it still gains yards up and down the field. Most of those come through the air, as Jeff Brohm's offense accumulates nearly 300 passing yards per game. Though sophomore stud Rondale Moore appears likely to be able to play based on coverage from GoldandBlack.com, there are still key playmakers cornerbacks Faion Hicks, Caesar Williams and Rachad Wildgoose will have to defend. That includes wide receiver David Bell (65 receptions, 791 yards, five touchdowns) and tight end Brycen Hopkins (45 receptions, 561 yards, three touchdowns). This could be a one-dimensional affair, as the Boilermakers average less than 77 yards per game on the ground -- though running back King Doerue (403 yards, 3.5 yards per carry, five touchdowns; 19 receptions, 126 yards, two receiving touchdowns) may be a player to watch out of the backfield. The offensive line has allowed 25 sacks this season, so Wisconsin linebackers Zack Baun and Chris Orr --who have combined for 19.5 sacks -- may have a chance to get to walk-on quarterback Aidan O'Connell (68.1 completion percentage, 404 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions).

WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL

COMPARING THE PROJECTED STARTERS WISCONSIN 2019 PFF Grade PURDUE 2019 PFF Grade LT -- Tyler Beach 72.5 DE -- Derrick Barnes 63.9 LG -- David Moorman 72.8 DT -- Kai Higgins 55.0 C -- Tyler Biadasz 81.5 DT -- Lawrence Johnson 59.5 RG -- Jason Erdmann 69.3 DE -- George Karlaftis 71.1 RT -- Logan Bruss 73.2 LB -- Alexander 55.8 QB -- Jack Coan 74.6 LB -- Ben Holt 75.2 RB -- Jonathan Taylor 91.3 LB/NB -- Jalen Graham 60.9 FB -- John Chenal 67.6 SS -- Brennan Thieneman 60.4 WR -- A.J. Taylor 63.7 FS - Navon Mosley 61.5 WR -- Kendric Pryor 71.2 CB -- Kenneth Major 60.0 TE -- Jake Ferguson 64.7 CB -- Dedrick Mackey 66.4