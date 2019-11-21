News More News
football

Previewing Purdue with Rivals.com's Gold and Black

Jake Kocorowski
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition

Saturday, the Purdue Boilermakers hope to spoil Senior Day for the No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers when they come into Camp Randall Stadium for a Big Ten West clash (3 p.m. CT, FOX).

Here are significant stats and key Boilermakers to know, along with in-depth insight from our Q&A with GoldandBlack.com's Tom Dienhart. Please note the interview has been edited from transcription for clarity,

2019 TEAM STATS

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell

*Record: 4-6, 3-4 Big Ten

*Points per game: 24.5

*Opponents points per game: 27.8

*Rushing yards per game: 76.8

*Opponents rushing yards per game: 172.2

*Passing yards per game: 298.5

*Opponents' passing yards per game: 238.5

*Third-down conversions: 41%

*Opponents' third-down conversions: 35%

*Total turnovers created: 11 (8 interceptions, three fumbles recovered)

*Total turnovers given up: 20 (13 interceptions, seven fumbles lost)

*Sacks: 17

*Sacks allowed: 25

PLAYERS TO KNOW: OFFENSE

{{ article.author_name }}