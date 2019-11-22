The 3Cs: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Wisconsin Badgers
BadgerBlitz.com's weekly feature, "The 3Cs," returns for the 2019 season. The staff takes a look at one thing we're curious, confident and concerned about heading into No. 14 Wisconsin's match-up on Saturday with Purdue.
Editor and recruiting analyst Jon McNamara, senior writer Jake Kocorowski and staff writer Asher Low each give their thoughts on the aforementioned topics for this week.
CURIOUS
McNamara: I'm curious to see if Joe Rudolph and Paul Chryst continue to find ways to get the ball into the hands of their offensive play-makers. We've seen some new wrinkles recently with Aron Cruickshank and Danny Davis, which makes me think Wisconsin has a few more looks under its sleeve. Do we see those against Purdue, or the following week against Minnesota?
Kocorowski: I’m wondering, from a positive outlook, if we’ll continue to see the overall progression of the Wisconsin special teams unit and just how much they will be called upon for big plays in this stretch run. Aron Cruickshank returned the 89-yard kickoff for a touchdown against Nebraska, and though they were chip shots, Collin Larsh delivered on all three of his field goal attempts on the road in a normally hostile environment. I believe Anthony Lotti and the punting game have, for the most part, been more solid and consistent this season. And, of course, Zach Hintze continues to kick the pigskin to Mickies Dairy Bar when given the opportunity.
Despite some blips -- punt return fumbles and failed on-side kick attempts midway through the season -- I believe UW has mostly improved in all areas, or have shown areas of improvement, compared to a year ago.
Low: I am curious to see if Wisconsin can maximize the talent it has at the wide receiver position. When the Badgers struggle offensively, many question if the receivers need more targets. Against the Buckeyes in Columbus, UW's wide receivers totaled 99 yards. Against the Fighting Illini, this group did not have a player eclipse 62 yards.
In my opinion, Wisconsin needs to mix it up offensively, and we will see if it can get the likes of Quintez Cephus heavily involved on Saturday before a showdown against Minnesota.
CONFIDENT
McNamara: I'm confident Wisconsin will be playing in Minneapolis next Saturday for a spot in Indianapolis. As we've read about from those who cover Purdue, injuries have significantly impacted the Boilermakers on both sides of the ball. UW should be able to run the football effectively and control things from start to finish.
Kocorowski: Like Nebraska, I’m confident in the Wisconsin running game against Purdue, even with Cole Van Lanen out. The Boilermakers have given up on average 172.2 yards on the ground this season, and the Badgers are coming off two 300-yard plus performances since its second bye of 2019. Jonathan Taylor has run for 540 yards previously in the last two match-ups against Jeff Brohm’s program.
I’m not sure if Taylor will go over the 200-yard mark on Saturday, in what could be his final performance inside Camp Randall Stadium. But if he does, that would be for the third time in as many seasons against the Big Ten West foe.
Low: I am confident in Wisconsin’s mental state headed into this one. The Badgers were primed for a trap game when they headed to Illinois, and the Fighting Illini were simply a better team than most thought they were at that point.
Wisconsin won’t get caught sleeping twice in what could be a “trap” scenario. The Badgers should come out with a high level of intensity and will not let the battle looming in Minnesota have an impact on Saturday’s performance.
CONCERNED
McNamara: I'm concerned about another "bend but don't break" performance this weekend from Wisconsin's defense. Though that should be more than enough to get past Purdue, it won't be sufficient the following week against Minnesota. The Boilermakers should be a nice tune-up for the Gophers, and it would be good for the defense to show well against Brohm's passing attack.
Kocorowski: Wisconsin’s defense against more spread-like schemes run by Big Ten programs is worrisome until proven differently. The Badgers allowed 273 yards on the ground and an additional 220 through the air to Adrian Martinez and the Huskers last weekend. Granted, Purdue’s attack is not balanced (76.8 rushing yards per game, 298.5 passing), so Jim Leonhard’s unit could likely lock down and make Jeff Brohm’s offense one-dimensional like it did against Michigan two months ago.
Not trying to look too far ahead to Minnesota, but the Gophers have two NFL-caliber talents at wide receiver and a very competent rushing attack. How the secondary locks down Purdue standouts David Bell and Brycen Hopkins will be one key this weekend. Looking forward to two Saturdays from now, Wisconsin will need to show it can somehow contain the potent Minnesota offense.
Low: Badgers fans will have concern about the Minnesota game and will likely be looking ahead of this Saturday’s contest against the Boilermakers. Despite a season-best performance all over the board, the Wisconsin special teams unit has struggled at times. It’s hard to be supremely confident in Larsh knocking down a game-winning field goal in a tight ball game, or relying on big plays in the return game on a semi-consistent basis. I definitely have concerns as to whether or not this group (special teams) can continue to play at the level they were at in Lincoln.