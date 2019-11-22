BadgerBlitz.com's weekly feature, "The 3Cs," returns for the 2019 season. The staff takes a look at one thing we're curious, confident and concerned about heading into No. 14 Wisconsin's match-up on Saturday with Purdue. Editor and recruiting analyst Jon McNamara, senior writer Jake Kocorowski and staff writer Asher Low each give their thoughts on the aforementioned topics for this week.

CURIOUS

Aron Cruickshank (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

McNamara: I'm curious to see if Joe Rudolph and Paul Chryst continue to find ways to get the ball into the hands of their offensive play-makers. We've seen some new wrinkles recently with Aron Cruickshank and Danny Davis, which makes me think Wisconsin has a few more looks under its sleeve. Do we see those against Purdue, or the following week against Minnesota? Kocorowski: I’m wondering, from a positive outlook, if we’ll continue to see the overall progression of the Wisconsin special teams unit and just how much they will be called upon for big plays in this stretch run. Aron Cruickshank returned the 89-yard kickoff for a touchdown against Nebraska, and though they were chip shots, Collin Larsh delivered on all three of his field goal attempts on the road in a normally hostile environment. I believe Anthony Lotti and the punting game have, for the most part, been more solid and consistent this season. And, of course, Zach Hintze continues to kick the pigskin to Mickies Dairy Bar when given the opportunity. Despite some blips -- punt return fumbles and failed on-side kick attempts midway through the season -- I believe UW has mostly improved in all areas, or have shown areas of improvement, compared to a year ago. Low: I am curious to see if Wisconsin can maximize the talent it has at the wide receiver position. When the Badgers struggle offensively, many question if the receivers need more targets. Against the Buckeyes in Columbus, UW's wide receivers totaled 99 yards. Against the Fighting Illini, this group did not have a player eclipse 62 yards. In my opinion, Wisconsin needs to mix it up offensively, and we will see if it can get the likes of Quintez Cephus heavily involved on Saturday before a showdown against Minnesota.

CONFIDENT

Cole Van Lanen (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

McNamara: I'm confident Wisconsin will be playing in Minneapolis next Saturday for a spot in Indianapolis. As we've read about from those who cover Purdue, injuries have significantly impacted the Boilermakers on both sides of the ball. UW should be able to run the football effectively and control things from start to finish. Kocorowski: Like Nebraska, I’m confident in the Wisconsin running game against Purdue, even with Cole Van Lanen out. The Boilermakers have given up on average 172.2 yards on the ground this season, and the Badgers are coming off two 300-yard plus performances since its second bye of 2019. Jonathan Taylor has run for 540 yards previously in the last two match-ups against Jeff Brohm’s program. I’m not sure if Taylor will go over the 200-yard mark on Saturday, in what could be his final performance inside Camp Randall Stadium. But if he does, that would be for the third time in as many seasons against the Big Ten West foe. Low: I am confident in Wisconsin’s mental state headed into this one. The Badgers were primed for a trap game when they headed to Illinois, and the Fighting Illini were simply a better team than most thought they were at that point. Wisconsin won’t get caught sleeping twice in what could be a “trap” scenario. The Badgers should come out with a high level of intensity and will not let the battle looming in Minnesota have an impact on Saturday’s performance.

CONCERNED

Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. (Darren Lee Photography)