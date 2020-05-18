"It felt amazing to get that offer from Georgetown, especially from a school with such strong academics," Devine told BadgerBlitz.com. "The coaching staff has been great to me. We chat a lot and it feels good to have their support.

So it made sense that the first scholarship for the 6-foot-3, 225-pound junior came from one of the more prestigious universities in the country.

Academics have been a top priority for Cam Devine the past three years at Brookfield Central High School.

"Academics are equal to football for me when looking at schools. That’s the rest of your life."

Devine, a projected tight end who also has an offer from Upper Iowa, had 417 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground as a junior. He also caught 16 passes for 119 yards and one score last fall.

"Right now I’m hearing the most from North Dakota State, Dartmouth, Columbia, Fordham, Illinois State, Montana and Princeton," Devine said. "I added the offer from Georgetown, and I am hearing from some other schools on a more minor scale. Fordham could be close to offering, but a lot of schools are saying they need to see senior film. We’ll see how the next couple months turn out.

"I visited North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Illinois State before everything shut down. I also got to see Wisconsin last fall."

Like all prospects in the 2021 class, Devine, who also plays basketball for the Lancers, is trying to navigate the recruiting process without being able to take on-campus visits this fall.

"It's definitely pretty difficult, especially for the schools that are a little further away," Devine said. "Those are schools I’m interested in and I was planning on visiting, but they’re schools you may only be able to see a few times in person before making any kind of decision.

"I'm going to visit Georgetown, for sure, when things open back up. I'm also looking to get out to the Ivys - Dartmouth, Columbia, Princeton, Yale - along with North Dakota State, Montana and Illinois State."

With one final season of high school football left, Devine is hoping to end his career at Central on a high note. He is part of a returning core that also includes Hayden Nelson and Conner Diestelhorst, among others.

"We're expecting big things," Devine said. "I’m looking forward to balling out with the guys I’ve been with since fourth grade. We all work so hard, so we expect big things from each other.

"It's crazy how fast time flew by, but we're really looking forward to finishing it out strong this year."

