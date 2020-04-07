In-state check-in: 2021 dual-sport athlete Drew Biber
Cedarburg junior Drew Biber has two recruiting profiles on Rivals.com.
The first is for basketball, where the 6-foot-5, 205-pound wing has offers from Grand Valley State and Northern Michigan. Biber averaged 20.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last winter for the Bulldogs.
The second is for football, where the projected wide receiver earned scholarships from South Dakota State, Concordia St. Paul and Minnesota State-Mankato after he caught 68 passes for 1,124 yards and 13 touchdowns last fall.
"I am currently 50/50 on my decision for which sport I will play in college," Biber told BadgerBlitz.com. "It felt very good to get that offer from South Dakota State due to it being my first Division 1 offer.
"The whole staff followed me on Twitter and all of the feedback was awesome. They have a lot of videos saying why South Dakota State is the place to be and many pictures to have a visual of the place."
On the football recruiting front, Biber has taken visits to Central Michigan, Northern Illinois, Miami of Ohio and Iowa State. Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan State and North Dakota, among others, are also involved.
"With Iowa, the majority of it is checking in and seeing how my workouts have been going," Biber said. "The also want to see what I am doing to keep myself in the best shape possible during this quarantine.
"When things open back up for visits, I want to visit Wisconsin, for sure, along with South Dakota State, Iowa and Western Michigan. There hasn't been much from Wisconsin - only a text for my transcripts. It is very difficult during the quarantine because in-person visits are really good to meet the coaching staff and to see what the university has to offer."
On the hardwood, Biber noted Central Michigan, North Dakota, Grand Valley State and Northern Michigan as programs currently showing the most interest. He is set to play once again with the Wisconsin Playground Club on the AAU circuit this spring and summer.
"I believe there will still be AAU - maybe all live sessions in July," Biber said. "All of this that is going on is crazy, but we all have to be positive and turn this into an opportunity to get better by working out everyday."