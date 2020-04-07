Cedarbug junior Drew Biber is one of the top athletes in the state.

"I am currently 50/50 on my decision for which sport I will play in college," Biber told BadgerBlitz.com. "It felt very good to get that offer from South Dakota State due to it being my first Division 1 offer. "The whole staff followed me on Twitter and all of the feedback was awesome. They have a lot of videos saying why South Dakota State is the place to be and many pictures to have a visual of the place." On the football recruiting front, Biber has taken visits to Central Michigan, Northern Illinois, Miami of Ohio and Iowa State. Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan State and North Dakota, among others, are also involved. "With Iowa, the majority of it is checking in and seeing how my workouts have been going," Biber said. "The also want to see what I am doing to keep myself in the best shape possible during this quarantine.

Premium Access free trial until 9/04/2020!