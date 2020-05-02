"Yeah, it's definitely went by quick," Harris told BadgerBlitz.com. "It's tough to believe that it’s already my final year as a Saber. I’ve enjoyed every second of it and I can’t wait to make a deep run in the playoffs this year. I'm excited for another shot at state.

Now gearing up for his final prep season, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver is also trying to navigate the recruiting process without being able to take on-campus visits this spring.

A three-year varsity performer at Franklin (WI) High School, Elliott Harris has given defensive coordinators in the Southeast Conference fits for quite some time.

"With recruiting, it's been really tough, especially with it being the end of my junior year. I thought this was going to be a big year for me, recruitment-wise. But, obviously, I’ve got a lot to prove my senior year, so it’s added some fuel to the fire."

A honorable mention all-state pick last season by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, Harris had 43 receptions for 600 yards and 10 touchdowns in the Sabers' high-octane offense. He has an offer from Bemidji State with interest coming from a handful of other programs.

"So far I have taken a visit to Northern Illinois and have received one offer from Bemidji State," Harris said. "I have service academies looking at me as well as multiple FCS schools. The visit to NIU went well. The have amazing facilities over there and I enjoyed the campus. As far as feedback, Coach (Daryl) Agpalsa wanted me to come to spring ball and a camp in June. But because of COVID-19, I’m not sure what those will look like.

"It felt great to get that first offer and it was a great boost of confidence. Once I got the first one, it just motivated me more to keep working and getting better. I’d say Eastern Illinois, Minnesota State, Illinois State and Dartmouth have been in the most contact."

Harris, who also qualified for state last year in the 200-meter dash and 4x400-meter relay, hopes to take more visits this summer if campuses open back up.

"I’d like to get out to Northwestern, Iowa State, Eastern Illinois, Illinois State and North Dakota State - those were some of my interests," Harris said. "First and foremost, I’d like to get a good education. That’s extremely important to me. I’d also like to find a school that has a good sense of community and brotherhood."

Last year, Harris helped Franklin, which fell in the playoffs to eventual state champion Muskego, to a 10-2 record.