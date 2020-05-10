Carrying on that tradition in the 2021 recruiting class is Jim Schwaab , who currently holds scholarships from Illinois State, Winona State, Bemidji State, Southwest Minnesota State, Minnesota Duluth and Minnesota State-Mankato.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial, which captured a Division 4 state title this past fall and a Division 3 crown in 2018, has churred out quite a few Division 1 prospects over the last 10-plus years.

"From the guys that I have talked to at Memorial about recruiting, they all say that it's an exciting process and that you will know what school is the best fit for you the minute you step on campus," Schwaab told BadgerBlitz.com. "They also all say that if you want to accomplish great things that you have to give it 110 percent effort and work harder than everyone else.

"Right now I’m hearing from Illinois State, Northern Iowa, North Dakota, St. Thomas, Drake, Air Force, Minnesota State-Mankato, Minnesota Duluth, Winona State and Upper Iowa the most."

The Redbirds, who have nine players from Wisconsin on their current roster, extended a scholarship in late March.

"It was a dream come true," Schwaab said. "It felt so good to finally see that all my hard work had payed off. The coaches told me they offered me because they loved my speed, agility, physicality and my size.

"Illinois State sees me as a true center but other schools have told me I can play any interior linemen position."

Prior to college campuses being shut down, Schwaab, 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, was able to see a handful of schools first-hand this past fall and winter.

"Last fall I went to game-day visits at Central Michigan, Winona State and Iowa," Schwaab said. "Then I got to attend junior days at Northern Illinois, Iowa State and Northern Iowa. I have not heard a lot from Northern Illinois but I really enjoyed the junior day and they said they would like to see what I can do at their camp.

"I really want to get out and see Illinois State, Mankato, St Thomas and North Dakota. I was also really hoping to go to camps at Northern Iowa, Northern Illinois and North Dakota to prove that I can play there. Not being able to take visits this spring has been really hard because I can’t meet any coaches face-to-face and see the campuses."

Schwaab is part of a returning core for the Crusaders that also includes Langston Latham, Alex Oechsner and Obacoso Allen, among others.

"The most important aspect for me is if the school has the academics I want to go in to," Schwaab said. "Also, how good of a fit the campus is for me."

