"I've been able to visit Iowa, Michigan State, Miami of Ohio and Northern Illinois," White told BadgerBlitz.com. "I was planning to visit Cornell and Dartmouth in the spring but the visits got canceled.

So far during his recruitment, Alec White , a 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker from Wauwatosa (WI) West High School, has visited two Big Ten programs and two schools from the Mid-American Conference.

"Right now the schools I've been in contact with the most are Minnesota State-Moorhead, Northwest Missouri State, Minnesota State-Mankato, Minnesota Duluth, Sioux Falls, Upper Iowa, Cornell, Western Illinois, Dartmouth, Northern Michigan, Northern State, SMSU and Wyoming. No offers yet, but I'm getting lots of edits and texts from those schools. Lots of schools have told me that they like my film and I think an offer is in the works."

Michigan State and Iowa have both been active in the state of Wisconsin over the last few recruiting cycles. Each school impressed White during his trips to Iowa City and East Lansing, respectively.

"Those visits were great," White said. "I went to Iowa in April of my sophomore year for a spring practice and it was awesome. My mom and I sat down with Coach (Tim) Polasek for 30 minutes talking about camps and the recruiting process with them. And Michigan State was great as well. I went there for two games in the fall and learned a lot about their program.

"Schools see me as an outside linebacker to start but I could potentially move inside. I've played both during my sophomore and junior seasons."

White, who is also a standout basketball player for the Trojans, is trying to navigate his recruitment without being able to take on-campus visits this spring.

"It's been difficult because visiting schools is the best way to see a program, its coaches and the facilities," White said. "It's had an impact on the recruiting process so far.

"When things open back up, I'd like to go visit as many schools as I can to go see their facilities and school, first-hand. For me, the academics will play a huge role in finding the right school because I want to know that I'll succeed in life after football."

West finished 2-7 in the Greater Metro Conference last season, but White is hoping for a better showing in his final prep season.

"I want to become a bigger team leader," White said. "I always was in the past, but now during my senior year I want to be the guy that the other guys can depend on for anything, on and off the field. I also want to have a winning record."