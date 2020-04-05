Senior Mitchell Bartol , an honorable mention all-state selection, signed with Western Michigan in December. And junior Brett Perronne , who recently picked up his first offer from Minnesota State, helped the Papermakers reach the Division 1 state semifinals in 2019.

Kimberly High School may have had the best one-two punch at tight end in Wisconsin last fall.

"My first offer will be a moment I will never forget," Perronne told BadgerBlitz.com. "Minnesota State is a great Division 2 football program and I’m very happy that they offered me."

Perronne, who is also a standout punter at Kimberly, is hearing from a number of Division 1 programs from across the Midwest.

"South Dakota and Illinois State are probably the two schools I talk to the most right now," Perronne said. "The other schools that have frequently contacted me are North Dakota, North Dakota State and Northern Iowa.

"I went to Minnesota and Western Michigan for game-day visits in the fall. The visit to Minnesota was great. I really enjoyed the game-day atmosphere there and I liked the coaches that I got to talk to. I haven't heard much from them besides a school visit from Coach (Matt) Simon."

Perronne was scheduled to take more trips this spring before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down on-campus recruiting.

"It was pretty frustrating when everything got cancelled because I was looking forward to visiting those schools," Perronne said. "But the coaches have been keeping me updated about possible dates for the visits.

"I was planning on going to North Dakota, South Dakota and Northern Iowa for junior day visits in the spring. I would have to say South Dakota is probably the closest to offering, but nothing is guaranteed."

One of the top programs in the state, Kimberly has produced scholarship talent on a yearly basis. With that, Perronne has learned about the recruiting process from a pair of seniors ahead of him.



"Mitch Bartol and Evan Buss have helped me out through the process by giving me advice and what they experienced through the recruiting process," Perronne said. "When I'm looking at schools, how my relationships are with the coaches is probably the biggest thing and how I fit in with their culture as well."