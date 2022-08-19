VIDEO: Jay Shaw, Avyonne Jones on the CB room, their game

Following practice Friday morning, BadgerBlitz.com spoke with corners Avyonne Jones and Jay Shaw about the depth at corner, their games and the relationship between the experienced transfers and young corners. The duo also touched on what makes Wisconsin special on defense and getting adjusted to the college game, among other things.

