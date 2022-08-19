 BadgerBlitz.com had the chance to talk Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-19 11:46:37 -0500') }} football Edit

QB Graham Mertz on upcoming 2022 season: 'We're ready and we're excited'

Seamus Rohrer
BadgerBlitz.com Staff Writer

MADISON - After practice Thursday morning, BadgerBlitz.com had the chance to talk with Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz.

RELATED: Fully recovered Chez Mellusi part of Wisconsin's ‘good problem’ at tailback | Bob Bostad not comfortable with line yet, RT competition 'still open' | Isaac Guerendo becoming an all-around tailback after returning from injury | Wisconsin Fall Practice Report: Chunk plays on offense highlight practice |

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @pete_brey12

*Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}