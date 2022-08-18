VIDEO: Braelon Allen, Isaac Guerendo on their growth, ceiling for the RBs
MADISON - After practice Thursday morning, BadgerBlitz.com had the chance to talk with a pair of Wisconsin running backs in Braelon Allen and Isaac Guerendo.
The duo touched on strides they've made and an emphasis on catching passes out of the backfield. The pair also described on the growth of Graham Mertz, the role of the backs in Bobby Engram's offense and much more.
