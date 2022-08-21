CB Ricardo Hallman could be the best-kept secret on Wisconsin’s defense

Hallman came to the Badgers as a four-star prospect, and held offers from Michigan, Penn State, Ole Miss and hometown Miami, just to name a few. Now a redshirt freshman, Hallman looks to be in line for some serious playing time.

At Wisconsin’s last open practice, Jay Shaw trotted out onto the field with the first-team defense. The sixth-year senior has established himself as one of the top corners on the roster, making plays all throughout fall camp.

“It’s been amazing, seeing where I came from as far as bowl prep to camp, and then getting these reps, it’s been amazing,” Hallman told BadgerBlitz.com.

From a developmental standpoint, it’s rather impressive how far Hallman has come in such a short time. From barely seeing any defensive snaps at all last season to running with the ones in fall camp, Hallman has made a massive jump and looks ready to contribute right away. He also came far to play football for the Badgers — the cornerback is a Miami, Florida native. But Hallman isn’t alone. He’s following a well-worn trail of talent from South Florida to Madison.

“The South Florida pipeline with guys like Faion Hicks, Semar Melvin, Rachad Wildgoose,” Hallman said. “Just that South Florida pipeline, seeing what they’ve done with the guys here, that was the No. 1 factor that drew me here.”

The Badgers have made a habit of poaching defensive backs from the shores of South Florida, and Hallman is the next in line. He’s developed a relationship with the guys that came before him, specifically Hicks.

“Faion taught me a lot, I talk ball with Faion still… (he) taught me a lot of physicality, how to be a smart player and be around the ball.”

Hallman has also learned from Caesar Williams, Wisconsin’s other starter at corner last season: “Caes’ has taught me a lot as far as his technique, his off-coverage.”

The South Florida connection wasn’t the only thing that brought Hallman to Madison. During a recruiting cycle heavily altered by Covid-19, Wisconsin showed him love when and where it counted.

“My whole recruiting process was so weird, we had Covid, couldn't visit, so it was really just communication and them making me feel like a priority, like they wanted me to be here,” Hallman said.

“(Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard) was also one of the biggest factors,” he added. “Seeing what he’s done here in the past couple years, having the No. 1 defense, and just his NFL tenure, the knowledge that he has. I know he can pass that down to me and that was very important to me for my decision.”

Through heavy communication with Leonhard and cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat, Hallman bought in and committed to the Badgers on June 22, 2020. The fact that he didn’t (and couldn’t) take an official visit is notable, as many out-of-state recruits cite their time in Madison as one of the main factors in their commitment. Hallman knew he was wanted, and he wanted to reciprocate with his play on the field.

Last season - Hallman's freshman year - Hicks and Williams were essentially locks to be starters on the outside. With Dean Engram holding down the slot, there wasn’t much of a chance to crack the rotation. Hallman knew he would have to wait his turn, and he was more than fine with that.

“Last year, I didn’t play much, and I think that was really a great step for me. Just to sit back, learn our defense, learn how I can put myself in the best position when I get that chance,” he said.

But after a season as a sponge, soaking it all in, Hallman is now in the midst of a fiery cornerback competition with what Leonhard called his deepest group of corners ever.

“We had a lot of guys (leave) our room, and obviously you don’t like to see that, but how Coach Poteat, Coach Leonhard preaches that next man up mentality, there should be no drop off,” Hallman said. “That’s kinda what I’ve been trying to apply, and it’s been awesome getting these first-team reps and being out there with the guys.”

Listed at 5-foot-10 and 177 pounds, Hallman once told BadgerBlitz.com he wants to combine the aggressiveness of Jalen Ramsey with the ball-hawking skills of Xavien Howard. Anyone who watches professional football could tell you that would be an unstoppable cornerback. But from a technical standpoint, Hallman seems to focus on his footwork and his ball skills.

“I feel like I’m very versatile, I can play the slot or the outside. I feel like I have the feet to do it all,” he said. “I’m a ballhawk, I like to be around the ball.”

Leonhard couldn’t agree more: “He knows who he is, man. He’s got tremendous feet and he’s competitive…day in and day out he’s been right at the top of that group as far as how consistent he’s playing.”

Shaw, on the other hand, didn’t want to give too much away about the young corner: “I love Rico…What do I think he does well? If I were to tell you that, you’d probably use it against him…You just gotta know he’s a dog. That’s what I feel like he’s good at. He’s good at being a dog.”