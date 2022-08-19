Isaac Guerendo becoming an all-around tailback after returning from injury

What he can do in the open field adds a different dimension to the group, but what's been most impressive about Guerendo's performance in fall camp is the versatility he's shown. The fifth-year senior has displayed vision when working between the tackles, improved ability as a pass blocker and has been crisp as a route runner.

Guerendo has earned the label of the fastest player in the running back room by Braelon Allen, Chez Mellusi and even NFL rushing yards leader Jonathan Taylor, who has a track background himself.

Isaac Guerendo's top-end speed is well known. That breakaway ability was on full display in Week 2 of the 2021 season against Eastern Michigan during an 82-yard burst for a touchdown.

Guerendo's performance in fall camp comes after yet another setback during his time at UW. While warming up against Illinois, he suffered a Lisfranc injury that sidelined him for the entirety of spring camp and halfway through June.

"It was definitely a long process," Guerendo said. "A little longer than I expected, but it was pretty smooth. Coming back from a little break in May, I was pretty much transitioning at that point. Obviously before that was kind of slow, just taking it slow making sure day-by-day was going good with the progress that I was making.

"Once I got back in the summer, then it was just two weeks monitoring by the training staff. Then after that, I was pretty much full-go with the team."

Earlier this week, with Allen not participating in practice, Guerendo took full advantage of the added reps. He can be credited with a trio of runs that went for 15 or more yards during the open session to reporters.

"I’ve definitely built a lot of confidence that way," he said. "I think something that’s helped me is understanding run concepts and where things are supposed to get. I think understanding that has really just helped me - helped the game slow down a lot. Allowed me to run a lot more confidently."

More so than in the past, the running backs have been seen working with offensive coordinator Bobby Engram, position coach Al Johnson and Chryst during different portions of practice. The coaches have worked with the backs and quarterbacks individually, walking through routes and building chemistry between the two units.

Allen noted the running backs spoke with the coaches prior to camp and made it clear one of their goals for the season was to make a bigger impact as pass catchers. The coaches have responded accordingly.

"In terms of the pass game, protections are pretty similar, but there are some new routes that the running backs have that we’ve been working on a lot, whether it’s out of the backfield or out wide or in the slot," Allen told BadgerBlitz.com Thursday morning. "I think Coach Engram is doing a great job of putting us in those type of positions to make us a little more versatile, but overall pretty similar. I would say now we’re throwing the ball a little more. Taking more shots down the field, which everyone likes to see."

One of the highlights of camp thus far came from Guerendo on a short reception in the flat where he juked inside linebacker Tate Grass for a catch and run that would have gone for at least 15 yards.

"I definitely do feel like I’m sharpening all my tools," Guerendo said. "I really do feel like I’m sharpening up my stuff. I do still have some stuff to clean up, but just use these last couple of weeks before Week 1 to clean that stuff up and hopefully be cleaned up by then."

When it comes to pass protection and pass blocking, Johnson, a former offensive lineman, has emphasized that in practice.

"He has what he calls his check step," Allen said. "He makes sure we do it every single play and if we don’t, it’s a minus in our grade sheet. So his check step is pass protection, and that is something he’s really tried to harp on us."

The improvement from Guerendo hasn't gone unnoticed. The first thing that jumps out is his speed, but Allen mentioned the senior's all around skillset to this point.

"He’s the fastest guy on the team He’s definitely a guy to watch out for when he’s in there," Allen said. "He’s a powerful guy, too, so he can get in there in between the tackles, but when he gets outside it’s over. He can catch passes really well, run routes really well, so I think he’s just another great all around back."

One season ago, Chez Mellusi got things rolling for the running back room when he tallied 121 yards and ome touchdown in the season opener. Guerendo showed what he's capable of a week later with the 82-yard dash. As for Allen, his tear began against Illinois, when Guerendo suffered what turned out to be a season-ending injury.

Wisconsin never got to enjoy a game where it could deploy all three backs at their peak. Now with just over two weeks until the season opener against Illinois State on Sep. 3, it appears the running back room goes three deep.

"Just the versatility that our backfield brings is something that I think is going to help us in the future," Guerendo said. "Just knowing that we’re all three completely different backs - we all have our strengths - I think is going to be something that’s really going to help us going forward."

"With Chez and Isaac back, we’re all going to help each other out a lot picking up each other’s reps," Allen added. "When someone might be tired, just tap the helmet of another guy who can get the job done to go in. I think we can all play off of each other."

